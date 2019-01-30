Topeka police were investigating an armed robbery at a central Topeka convenience store and gas station late Tuesday, authorities said.

The hold-up was reported at 9:17 p.m. at the Kwik Shop at 1414 S.W. 17th and Washburn Avenue.

A clerk said the robber entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money. The man was last seen running north between businesses with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber was described as a skinny white man in his mid-20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black stocking cap and a blue bandana covering his face. Surveillance images were later released by police.

No injuries were reported and no arrests had been made by early Wednesday.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.