Wednesday

Jan 30, 2019 at 12:01 AM


BOYS

Anderson County 77, Burlington 69

Andover Central 75, Wichita Campus 65

Augusta 61, Rose Hill 46

Axtell 60, Doniphan West 27

BV Randolph 64, Frankfort 57

Basehor-Linwood 83, Pittsburg 56

Beloit 58, Republic County 22

Bishop Miege 61, BV North 58

Bishop Seabury Academy 74, Northland Christian, Mo. 19

Bonner Springs 89, Leavenworth 68

Buhler 54, Wellington 50

Burlington, Colo. 55, Goodland 46

Caldwell 61, Argonia 19

Chapman 58, Clay Center 39

Cheney 70, Medicine Lodge 28

Chetopa 54, Uniontown 44

Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 56, Wallace County 45

Clifton-Clyde 48, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40

Colby 41, Norton 28

Columbus 48, Riverton 14

Concordia 76, Pike Valley 34

Derby 55, Hutchinson 40

Dodge City 53, Garden City 50

Douglass 40, Wichita Independent 36

Elyria Christian 44, Goessel 43

Erie 65, Cherryvale 62

Fort Scott 67, Chanute 64

Girard 46, Galena 21

Goddard-Eisenhower 65, Valley Center 56

Great Bend 58, Wamego 42

Haven 61, Hesston 40

Hillsboro 53, Smoky Valley 48

Hoxie 52, Oakley 51

Hutchinson Trinity 54, Bennington 35

Inman 56, Ell-Saline 29

Jackson Heights 56, Jefferson North 41

KC Bishop Ward 59, KC Turner 56

KC Harmon 57, KC Sumner 47

Kapaun Mount Carmel 53, Wichita North 31

Kingman 57, Belle Plaine 50

Lawrence 73, SM East 64

Lincoln 33, Chase 32

Louisburg 46, Paola 33

Maize South 48, Goddard 39

Maranatha Academy 67, Heritage Christian 27

Maur Hill 66, Pleasant Ridge 52

McPherson 68, Wichita Collegiate 41

Minneola 65, Bucklin 56

Nemaha Central 57, Hiawatha 26

Ness City 76, Hill City 55

Newton 65, Salina Central 56, OT

Northeast-Arma 74, Oswego 53

Olathe East 52, Lawrence Free State 51

Olathe West 74, SM North 58

Olpe 50, Hartford 23

Osawatomie 55, Jayhawk Linn 47

Osborne 71, Wilson 45

Oskaloosa 71, Atchison County 42

Ottawa 65, KC Christian 51

Perry-Lecompton 59, Jefferson West 45

Phillipsburg 54, Southern Valley, Neb. 34

Pittsburg Colgan 39, Baxter Springs 38

Pleasanton 41, St. Paul 27

Pratt Skyline 59, Hutchinson Central Christian 52

Rawlins County 49, Hitchcock County, Neb. 28

Riley County 74, Marysville 59

Rock Creek 60, Centralia 54

Royal Valley 52, Holton 25

Rural Vista 56, Centre 40

Russell 60, Ellsworth 53

SM Northwest 65, Olathe South 46

SM South 55, Olathe Northwest 38

Salina Sacred Heart 76, Southeast Saline 42

Scott City 71, Cimarron 56

Sedan 69, South Haven 58

Silver Lake 54, Osage City 51

South Gray 54, Hodgeman County 45

Spearville 60, Pawnee Heights 37

Spring Hill 58, DeSoto 46

St. John 45, Hoisington 35

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 62, Thunder Ridge 41

Sylvan-Lucas 54, Rock Hills 27

Syracuse 43, Wiley, Colo. 27

Topeka 46, Topeka West 35

Udall 52, Oxford 35

Ulysses 52, Hugoton 40

Valley Falls 66, Horton 44

Wabaunsee 45, Lyndon 41

Washburn Rural 67, Topeka Seaman 48

Waverly 49, West Franklin 24

Wellsville 66, Prairie View 61

Wichita Heights 54, Wichita Northwest 46

Wichita South 62, Wichita West 50

Wichita Southeast 78, Wichita Bishop Carroll 67

Wichita Trinity 71, Conway Springs 23

WKLL Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Cheylin 55, Golden Plains 48

Western Plains-Healy 51, Weskan 51

Semifinal

Triplains-Brewster 55, Logan 41

 

GIRLS

Andale 54, Winfield 26

Andover 71, Arkansas City 55

Ashland 55, Fowler 14

Axtell 54, Doniphan West 25

BV Southwest 50, Mill Valley 47

Basehor-Linwood 44, Pittsburg 31

Beloit 49, Republic County 31

Berean Academy 51, Remington 36

Bishop Miege 57, BV North 52

Bucklin 70, Minneola 26

Burlington 65, Anderson County 23

Central Plains 74, Otis-Bison 35

Chanute 47, Fort Scott 24

Cheney 55, Medicine Lodge 40

Circle 54, Mulvane 25

Clay Center 72, Chapman 55

Columbus 48, Riverton 14

Concordia 58, Pike Valley 35

DeSoto 59, Spring Hill 54

Derby 63, Hutchinson 30

Dighton 43, Oberlin-Decatur 42

Dodge City 46, Garden City 39

Erie 53, Cherryvale 47

Eureka 46, Humboldt 37

Frankfort 70, BV Randolph 57

Garden Plain 60, Chaparral 47

Girard 45, Galena 29

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 49, Clifton-Clyde 47, OT

Goddard-Eisenhower 50, Valley Center 31

Goessel 33, Elyria Christian 32

Goodland 68, Burlington 38

Guymon, Okla. 64, Holcomb 46

Hanover 41, Valley Heights 32

Hesston 51, Haven 42

Hill City 48, Ness City 29

Hillsboro 54, Smoky Valley 29

Hitchcock County, Neb. 46, Rawlins County 39

Hoisington 31, St. John 24

Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Pratt Skyline 23

Hutchinson Trinity 40, Bennington 26

Ingalls 62, Satanta 43

Jefferson North 47, Jackson Heights 44, OT

Jefferson West 58, Perry-Lecompton 26

KC Christian 46, Ottawa 25

Kapaun Mount Carmel 52, Wichita North 36

Kingman 56, Belle Plaine 40

La Crosse 22, Macksville 20

Lansing 39, Gardner-Edgerton 36

Lawrence 49, SM East 34

Leavenworth 72, Bonner Springs 35

Lincoln 33, Chase 30

Little River 48, Herington 27

Maize South 48, Goddard 39

Maranatha Academy 37, Heritage Christian 30

Marysville 48, Riley County 43

McPherson 55, Wichita Collegiate 17

Mission Valley 48, Madison/Hamilton 46

Neodesha 53, Fredonia 45

Newton 54, Salina Central 46

Nickerson 50, Larned 48

Northern Heights 49, Burlingame 32

Norton 53, Colby 22

Oakley 42, Hoxie 33

Olathe East 45, Lawrence Free State 24

Olathe West 66, SM North 56

Osawatomie 47, Jayhawk Linn 37

Osborne 47, Wilson 35

Oskaloosa 37, Atchison County 36

Oswego 56, Northeast-Arma 46

Paola 56, Louisburg 54

Parsons 51, Frontenac 47

Phillipsburg 56, Southern Valley, Neb. 40

Pittsburg Colgan 39, Baxter Springs 38

Pleasant Ridge 53, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 30

Rock Creek 47, Centralia 30

Royal Valley 42, Holton 29

Rural Vista 56, Centre 40

Russell 52, Ellsworth 41

SM Northwest 47, Olathe South 43

Sabetha 74, Riverside 23

Salina South 54, Hays 49, OT

Santa Fe Trail 32, Iola 31

Scott City 61, Cimarron 54

Sedgwick 53, Marion 18

South Central 58, Kinsley 42

South Gray 57, Hodgeman County 23

South Haven 57, Sedan 35

Southeast Saline 70, Salina Sacred Heart 65

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 38, Thunder Ridge 32, OT

St. Paul 46, Pleasanton 38

Sublette 49, Deerfield 10

Sylvan-Lucas 40, Rock Hills 13

Syracuse 46, Wiley, Colo. 37

Topeka 61, Topeka West 29

Trego 42, Plainville 36

Uniontown 40, Chetopa 21

Valley Falls 54, Horton 36

Victoria 42, Ellinwood 28

Wabaunsee 77, Lyndon 20

Wallace County 38, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 32

Washington County 53, Linn 43

Waverly 55, West Franklin 27

Wellington 35, Buhler 34

Wellsville 79, Prairie View 36

Wichita Bishop Carroll 53, Wichita Southeast 43

Wichita Independent 37, Douglass 22

Wichita Trinity 52, Conway Springs 45

WKLL Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal

Logan 41, Western Plains-Healy 10

Semifinal

Golden Plains 44, Wheatland-Grinnell 14