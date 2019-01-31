The Bethel College women’s basketball team made another statement Wednesday night with a 70-68 win over 11th-ranked (NAIA Division II) Sterling College in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

The win is Bethel’s third straight and seventh out of the last eight games.

Bethel trailed by as many as six in the first quarter. The Warriors led by five at the end of the period, 16-11.

Sterling led by nine with 5 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter, but the Threshers stormed back with an 11-0 run. A Kayla Newman shot off a fast break with 34 seconds left in the quarter put Bethel up by two at the half, 34-32.

The Threshers pulled out by 10 in the third quarter on a pair of Karlie Schroeder free throws with one second left in the period, 56-46.

Sterling got within one with 3:13 left in the game. Josie Calonetti broke the Sterling run with 2:49 left, followed by a pair of Kendall Michalski free throws. Jade Brown hit a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to keep Bethel up by five. Taya Wilson hit a 3-pointer for Sterling three seconds later. Bethel turned the ball over with nine seconds to play, but Wilson missed a 3-point attempt with three seconds to play.

Brown led Bethel with 23 points, followed by Alex Bearup with 11, Calzonetti with 10 and Newman with 10.

Alexis Theus and Jessica Carrillo each scored 16 points for Sterling, 22-3 overall and 17-3 in KCAC play. Wilson scored 13 and Kylah Comley scored 10.

Bethel improves to 18-6, 13-6 in KCAC play. The two teams split the regular-season series. Bethel plays at Ottawa at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Braves beat Bethel 67-57 in overtime earlier this season. Ottawa is 7-16, 7-12 in KCAC play, after a 61-53 loss to Kansas Wesleyan on the road. Ottawa is mired in a five-game losing streak.

STERLING (22-3, 17-3 KCAC) — Mayda Stallbaumer 1-4 0-0 2, Kylah Comley 5-15 0-0 10, Sydney Bangert 0-1 3-4 3, Bailey Bangert 0-5 2-2 2, Alexis Theus 7-13 2-2 16, Taya Wilson 3-9 5-5 13, Bethany Stucky 2-4 0-0 4, Kennedy Sokoloski 0-0 0-0 0, Jessica Carrillo 7-8 2-4 16, Brenna Eilert 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 26-60 14-17 68.

BETHEL (18-6, 13-6 KCAC) — Karlie Schroeder 3-9 3-4 9, Josie Calzonetti 4-7 0-0 10, Riley Schmieder 1-4 0-0 2, Kendall Michalski 0-3 2-2 2, Jade Brown 8-14 6-8 23, Kayla Newman 5-6 0-0 10, Alex Bearup 4-9 0-1 11, Abby Schmidt 1-3 1-2 3, Sydney Tenant 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 12-17 70.

Sterling;16;16;14;22;—68

Bethel;11;23;22;14;—70

Total fouls — SC 22, BC 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — SC: Carrillo, Comley. 3-point shooting — SC 2-15 (Comley 0-4, Bangert 0-4, Theus 0-3, Wilson 2-4), BC 6-18 (Schroeder 0-3, Calzonetti 2-3, Michalski 0-2, Brown 1-3, Bearup 3-7). Rebounds — SC 33 (Wilson 8), BC 33 (Schroeder 6, Schmidt 6). Assists — SC 11 (Theus 3), BC 16 (Schroeder 5). Turnovers — SC 16 (Comley 3, Eilert 3), BC 18 (Brown 6). Blocked shots — SC 3 (Wilson 3), BC 4 (Schmidt 2). Steals — SC 6 (Comley 1, Bangert 1, Bangert 1, Theus 1, Wilson 1, Carrillo 1), BC 5 (Schmieder 2).