

Kitchen Witches: 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Stage 9, 9 South Main, Hutchinson. The return of the comedy that opened Stage 9 five years ago, Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle are co-hosts of an access cable cooking show who can't co-exist. Hutchinson stage veteran Paula Rothe and Diana Kiuttu, an experienced actor making her local debut, star. Shows run Thursday through Sunday through Feb. 3. Tickets: $25 general admission, $15 for students and seniors available in advance at Apron Strings in downtown Hutchinson, at stage9hutch.com or by calling 620-665-0009. Discounted $9 tickets are available at the door an hour before the show.

Jazz Festival Feature Concert with Adam Larson: 7:30 p.m. today, Stringer Fine Arts Center, Hutchinson. The Bryce Luty tradition continues with the 44th installment of the Celebrity Concert featuring Adam Larson! Adam will be backed by both HutchCC big bands, Concert Jazz Band and Jazz Lab Band, on this great concert which takes place amidst our two-day jazz festival that hosts nearly 20 middle school and high school jazz bands for performances and clinics with our world-class adjudicators.

Native Plant School: Native Plant Basics: 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday, Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W Hickory St, Hesston. All Native Plant School classes are $10 per person, or $50 when you register for all six classes ahead of time. Dyck Arboretum members receive a 10 percent discount. This class will include an introduction to basic native plant botany including leaf structure, nutrient uptake, soil/root interactions, and plant families. You will leave this class better acquainted with plant systems and needs, along with a good start on how to identify native plants in the wild.

