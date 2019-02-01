The Villa West Shopping Center property at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Wanamaker Road is considered blighted under Kansas laws governing tax increment financing, Topeka city officials say.

The city's governing body plans Feb. 12 to consider scheduling a March 19 public hearing, at which it would consider authorizing TIF financing for a project to make renovations and improvements at that site.

"The area qualifies as a 'blighted area' under the state TIF statutes because a majority of blighting factors exist to a degree throughout the area as a whole and contains a substantial number of deteriorating structures which create economic obsolescence," said a document in the preliminary agenda packet for that meeting.

The city made that agenda packet public Thursday on its website.

"29th St. Partners LLC, a development entity led by David Christie, has purchased property — the former Villa West shopping center — at the northwest corner of 29th and Wanamaker in southwest Topeka," says the agenda packet document. "The developer has requested assistance from the City of Topeka in the redevelopment of the property through the use of a tax increment financing (TIF) district."

The document adds: "The plan is in development and will take place in multiple phases. It will include the renovation and expansion of the Villa West Shopping Center, with the construction of over 70,000 square feet of additional commercial space."

The document includes a link to a 77-page "Villa West Shopping Center Redevelopment District Blight Study" conducted by Kansas City, Mo.-based Sterrett Urban LLC, which indicated it had determined the area was blighted and constitutes an economic liability in its current use and condition.

"Most of the factors of the statutory blight definition were present in the proposed Villa West Shopping Center Redevelopment District," the study says. "Although some elements of the Study Area are in adequate or sound condition, a majority of blighting factors exist to a degree throughout the Study Area as a whole, which could lead the legislative body to a finding that the proposed redevelopment district is blighted."

29th Street Partners also plans to ask the city to authorize it to initiate a community improvement district for the area involved to reimburse private investment in the project. That move would levy a tax — for which the proposed amount hasn't yet been specified — on retail sales and services, in addition to sales taxes already being assessed.

The TIF district proposal would follow different rules than those governing the College Hill TIF District, which has proven costly to the city government since being established more than a decade ago.

The city in that case issued full faith and credit TIF bonds, which required the city to be responsible for bond payments if the College Hill tax revenues weren't sufficient to cover those payments.

29th St. Partners LLC is asking instead for a "pay-as-you-go" TIF district in which there would be no financial risk to the city.

Kansas law allows for the establishment of TIF districts to encourage economic growth. Government entities create TIF districts at the request of developers to help offset development costs.

Developers agree to pay off TIF bonds issued by the city over a period of up to 20 years using the increase in property tax and sales revenues collected after the project was constructed versus the tax those same properties generated before the development.

TIF districts may be established in blighted areas as well as aging or underperforming “conservation areas” that aren’t blighted.

The document in the Feb. 12 meeting agenda packet says the proposal that might be considered March 19 by the governing body, which consists of the nine city council members and Mayor Michelle De La Isla, would be the first step toward establishing a TIF district.

That process would subsequently include the adoption of a detailed project plan and approval of a development agreement by the governing body.