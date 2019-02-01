Send events to:

life@salina.com

Friday 1

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Lil' Picassos: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages 18 months-4 years. No registration required.

"Minecraft" gaming: 3 or 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-16 years. Registration required.

Art at the Nook featuring "Drawn to You" Showcase: by Kansas Figure Drawing Group. 4-7 p.m., 208 E. Iron. Food sampling from the Farmers Market and more.

Artist's Reception for "The Work of Eight Artists": Music by Triad Jazz Trio. 4:30-6 p.m., Visual Voices Voices Gallery at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice.

"Four Elements" Reception for Harley Elliot, Ruth Moritz, Karla Prickett and Wendy Tan: 5-7 p.m., Kansas Wesleyan University, 100 E. Claflin.

Mandala Madness: 5-7 p.m., Salina Art Center, 150 S. Santa Fe.

Reception for "Unpredictable Art—Paint Pouring Pizzazz": presented by Unitarian Universalist Kids. 5-7 p.m., Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe.

Live Music—Don Wagner with Special Guest Sylvia in concert: 7 p.m., Martinelli's Little Italy, 158 S. Santa Fe.

Family Movie Night, "Wonder": 7 p.m., University United Methodist Church, 1509 S. Santa Fe.

Rated PG. Tickets: $8 each or $25 for a family of 4, includes popcorn and drink.

SkyWatch—The Sun, Our Star: presented by Salina Astronomy Club. 7:30 p.m., Room 229, Peters Science Hall, KWU. All are invited to this free event.

Live Music—Savanna Chestnut & The Field Hands: 9 p.m., Chuck's Bar, 600 N. Santa Fe.

LINDSBORG—Bethany College and Broadway RFD present "Sondheim on Sondheim": 7 p.m., Burnett Center, Bethany College, 335 E. Swensson. Tickets: $15.

McPHERSON—"The Clean House" comedy: 7:30 p.m., McPherson College Theatre, 1600 E. Euclid.

Saturday 2

Keyboarding Practice for Adults: 9:30 a.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. No registration required.

30th Annual CAPS Benefit Auction: 11 a.m., 4-H Building, Bob Flaherty Drive. Tickets: $200.

(785) 825-4493, caps@capsofsalina.org.

Learning Games and Keyboarding: 2 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-12 years. Registration required.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 2 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Roblox: 3 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 6-12 years. Registration required.

Boy Scout Troop #214 Spaghetti Supper: annual fundraiser. 4-7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 E. Neal. Cost: $6-$9. 826-0952, klorenson24@gmail.com. Carry-out available.

LINDSBORG—Bethany College and Broadway RFD present "Sondheim on Sondheim": 7 p.m., Burnett Center, Bethany College, 335 E. Swensson. Tickets: $15.

MANHATTAN—"Legally Blonde—The Musical": 7:30 p.m., McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein. Tickets: $19.50-$79. mccain@ksu.edu.

McPHERSON—"The Clean House" comedy: 7:30 p.m., McPherson College Theatre, 1600 E. Euclid.

TESCOTT—2019 Pancake Day Feed: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 N. Main. Sponsored by Tescott Lions Club. Homemade pancakes, sausage, chili and desserts. By donation. Come join us!

VESPER—Family Friendly Bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., bingo at 7, Vesper Community Center, 1247 N. 120th, Lincoln.