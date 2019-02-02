PREP GIRLS

CKL

Hesston 53,

Hillsboro 33

HILLSBORO — Elise Kaiser scored 24 points on 10 of 14 shooting to lead the Hesston Swather girls to a 53-33 win over Hillsboro Friday in CKL play in Hillsboro.

Hesston led 33-11 at the half.

Kinsey Kleiner led 4-11 Hillsboro with 13 points. Teegan Werth added 11.

Hesston is 13-3 and hosts Lyons Friday.

HESSTON (13-3, 3-2 CKL) — Kagstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Dawes 0-0 0-0 0, Yoder 2-3 0-0 5, Kaiser 10-14 2-2 24, Vogt 2-4 0-0 4, Ferralez 2-5 0-0 4, Schilling 2-13 4-9 8, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Kueker 0-0 0-0 0, Deegan 3-6 0-0 6, TOTALS 22-47 6-11 53.

HILLSBORO (4-11, 1-4 CKL) — Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0, Klein 0-4 1-2 1, Werth 4-8 2-2 11, Framz 0-0 0-0 0, S.Saunders 1-1 0-0 3, Funk 0-2 0-0 0, Kleiner 4-10 2-3 13, Ediger 0-2 0-0 0, J.Saunders 1-3 0-0 2, Berens 1-2 0-0 2, Weisbeck 0-4 1-2 1, TOTALS 11-36 6-9 33.

Hesston;15;18;15;5;—53

Hillsboro;8;3;7;15;—33

Total fouls — Hes. 12, Hil. 11. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Hes. 3-3 (Kaiser 2-2, Yoder 1-1), Hil. 5-15 (Klein 0-2, Werth 1-3, S.Saunders 1-1, Kleiner 3-7, Ediger 0-2). Rebounds — Hes. 32 (Ferralez 8), Hil. 23 (Funk 3, J.Saunders 3, Weisbeck 3). Assists — Hes. 8 (Vogt 3, Ferralez 3), Hil. 6 (Klein 3). Turnovers — Hes. 14 (Vogt 4), Hil. 23 (Kleiner 6). Blocked shots — Hes. 0, Hil. 3 (Weisbeck 3). Steals — Hes. 13 (Vogt 4), Hil. 7 (Klein 2, Funk 2).

Heart of America

Inman 34,

Sedgwick 27

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls’ basketball team knocked off Inman once this season, but the Teutons prevented the Cardinals from doing it a second time, claiming a 34-27 win Friday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

Inman led 12-6 at the half and 20-15 after three quarters.

Dantlie Raney led 13-2 Inman with eight points.

Grace Thompson led Sedgwick with nine points.

Sedgwick is 10-4, 2-1 in HOAL play, and hosts Berean Academy Tuesday.

INMAN (13-2, 5-1 HOAL) — Froese 0 2-2 1, 2; Schroeder 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 1 0-1 2, 2; Clark 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Harren 1 0-0 1, 2; Raney 0 (2) 2-4 1, 8; Mauer 0 2-3 1, 2; DeWitt 0 4-7 2, 4; Harman 3 1-2 2, 7; TOTALS 7 (3) 11-20 14, 34.

SEDGWICK (10-4, 2-1 HOAL) — Rogers 0 0-0 4, 0; K.Matson 0 0-0 0, 0; Zerger 0 (2) 1-2 1, 7; M.Matson 0 0-0 1, 0; Werner 0 0-0 2, 0; McGinn 0 4-4 1, 4; Lacey 2 3-3 5, 7; Thompson 1 (1) 4-5 4, 9; Brown 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 3 (3) 12-14 18, 27.

Inman;2;10;8;14;—34

Sedgwick;3;3;9;12;—27

PREP BOYS

CKL

Hillsboro 50,

Hesston 39

HILLSBORO — The Hesston Swather boys fell to Hillsboro 50-39 Friday in CKL play in Hillsboro.

Hesston trailed 14-4 after the first quarter and 25-16 at the half.

Matthew Potucek led 10-5 Hillsboro with 15 points, hitting 11 of 12 free throws. Darian Ratzlaff and Wes Shaw each added 11.

Cason Richardson led Hesston with 11 points.

Hesston is 11-5, 1-4 in CKL play, and hosts Lyons Friday.

HESSTON (11-5, 1-4 CKL) — McDonald 0-4 4-6 4, Schilling 1-3 1-2 3, R.Eilert 0-0 0-0 0, J.Eilert 2-6 3-7 7, Toews 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 3-8 4-4 11, Spencer 0-3 0-0 0, M.Arnold 0-1 0-0 0, Humphreys 2-4 2-2 7, N.Arnold 1-2 1-2 3, Schmidt 0-3 0-0 0, Bollinger 1-3 2-4 4, TOTALS 10-37 17-27 39.

HILLSBORO (10-5, 3-1 CKL) — Hanschu 1-3 0-0 3, Rempel 0-1 1-2 1, M.Potucek 2-8 11-12 15, Unruh 0-0 0-0 0, G.Ratzlaff 0-1 0-1 0, Gardner 0-1 0-2 0, C.Potucek 3-7 1-2 9, D.Ratzlaff 5-9 0-0 11, Shaw 4-10 3-4 11, TOTALS 15-40 16-23 50.

Hesston;4;12;11;12;—39

Hillsboro;14;11;11;14;—50

Total fouls — Hes. 19, Hil. 23. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Hil.: Hanschu. 3-point shooting — Hes. 2-12 (McDonald 0-2, J.Eilert 0-1, Richardson 1-3, Spencer 0-2, Humphreys 1-3, Schmidt 0-1), Hil. 4-15 (Hanschu 1-3, Rempel 0-1, M.Patucek 0-1, G.Ratzlaff 0-1, C.Potucek 2-4, D.Ratzlaff 1-5). Rebounds — Hes. 30 (Humphreys 6), Hil. 34 (Shaw 8). Assists — Hes. 2 (McDonald 1, Bollinger 1), Hil. 10 (Rempel 3, C.Potucek 3, D.Ratzlaff 3). Turnovers — Hes. 18 (McDonald 5), Hil. 17 (M.Potucek 4, Shaw 4). Blocked shots — Hes. 2 (Richardson 1, Humphreys 1), Hil. 4 (Shaw 3). Steals — Hes. 7 (McDonald 3), Hil. 15 (M.Potucek 6).

Heart of America

Moundridge 64,

Bennington 44

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys used a 19-8 second quarter to create some separation and down Bennington 64-44 Friday in Heart of America League play in Moundridge.

Moundridge led 34-21 at the half and 56-30 after three quarters.

Dillon Vogts scored 24 points for Moundridge. Daniel Kaufman added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Brady Helms scored 10 points.

Kyle Shipley led 5-10 Bennington with 14 points, followed by J.T. Ohlson with 12 and Tyler Stanley with 10.

“Battled some adversity in the first half sitting Brady early and then Dan because of foul trouble,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Dillon again got a lot of attention leaving scoring opportunities for Brady as he scored our first eight points. Reserves came in and gave us some quality minutes. Middle quarters were solid as we were able to score from 3, in the paint and at the line. Big week ahead as we go on the road to face Hutch Trinity Catholic and Berean Academy.”

Moundridge is 12-4, 4-1 in HOAL play, and plays Tuesday at Hutchinson Trinity.

BENNINGTON (5-10, 1-5 HOAL) — Shipley 5-16 0-1 14, Ohlson 4-11 4-6 12, Stanley 3-8 1-2 10, Lovedahl 2-2 3-3 7, Bauer 0-0 1-2 1, Alten 0-2 0-0 0, Ga.Brummett 0-1 0-0 0, Gu.Brummett 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14-40 9-14 44.

MOUNDRIDGE (12-4, 4-1 HOAL) — Vogts 9-18 0-0 24, Kaufman 4-6 4-4 12, Helms 5-9 0-0 10, Creed 3-8 0-1 8, Vivanco 2-2 2-2 7, Unruh 1-5 0-0 2, Santoya 0-0 1-2 1, Kohl 0-1 0-0 0, Schlosser 0-0 0-0 0, Wedel 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-49 7-9 64.

Bennington;13;8;9;14;—44

Moundridge;15;19;22;8;—64

Total fouls — Ben. 13, Mdg. 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — . 3-point shooting — Ben. 7-19 (Shipley 4-13, Ohlson 0-1, Stanley 3-5), Mdg. 9-20 (Vogts 6-13, Creed 2-5, Vivanco 1-1, Unruh 0-1). Rebounds — Ben. 22 (Ohlson 6), Mdg. 33 (Kaufman 15). Assists — Ben. 8 (Stanley 3), Mdg. 22 (Vogts 7). Turnovers — Ben. 15 (Ohlson 4), Mdg. 7 (Kaufman 2, Unruh 2). Blocked shots — Ben. 1 (Shipley 1), Mdg. 7 (Helms 2, Kohl 2). Steals — Ben. 0, Mdg. 11 (Creed 3).

Inman 52,

Sedgwick 32

SEDGWICK — The Inman Teutons downed Sedgwick 52-32 Friday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

Inman led 19-12 at the half and 32-22 after three quarters.

Jaxon Eddy led 14-1 Inman with 16 points, followed by Mason Thiessen with 14 and Payton Froese with 11.

Mason Lacey led Sedgwick with nine points.

Sedgwick is 5-9, 1-2 in league play, and hosts Berean Academy Tuesday.

INMAN (14-1, 5-0 HOAL) — Jace Doerksen 0 0-0 3, 0; Eddy 7 2-2 2, 16; Froese 3 5-6 4, 11; Jack Doerksen 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 5 (1) 1-2 2, 14; Blank 0 0-0 0, 0; Cover 1 0-0 2, 2; Bledsoe 0 0-0 0, 0; Kohrade 0 0-0 0, 0; Friesen 18 (2) 10-12 16, 52.

SEDGWICK (5-9, 1-2 HOAL) — Crumrine 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Stucky 0 0-0 0, 0; Lacey 1 (1) 4-4 3, 9; K.Schroeder 1 5-6 2, 7; Hoffsommer 0 0-0 0, 0; Bright 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Shepherd 0 1-2 3, 1; Smith 0 2-2 2, 0; Tillman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 (4) 12-14 16, 32.

Inman;8;11;13;20;—52

Sedgwick;8;4;10;10;—32

Technical foul — Sed.: K.Schroeder.

FRESHMAN BOYS

Hutchinson 84,

Newton 66

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Hutchinson 84-66 Friday at the Salt Hawk Activity Center.

Newton trailed 39-29 at the half.

Newton hosts Derby at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

NEWTON — Slechta 9, Crawford 12, Dorrell 12, Koontz 3, Anderson 10, Hennig 1, Franz 11, Garcia 8.

Newton;8;21;21;16;—66

Hutch.;17;22;22;26;—84