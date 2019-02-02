Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Junior Gonzales, 32, Kansas City, Kansas, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Christopher Scherer, 33, Ottawa, for a Franklin County probable cause warrant for a protection from abuse order violation.

• 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Victor Brewer, 35, Ottawa, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 3 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kattie Althide, 35, Kansas City, Missouri, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 3:15 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brooke Danielle Phillips, 28, Johnson County, Missouri, for two Franklin County probation violation warrants.

Accidents

• 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, 4400 block of Rock Creek Road, Rantoul, Jack Burgess, 22, Rantoul, was westbound in a 2016 Chrysler 200 when he struck a deer.

• 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, 4200 block of US-59, Ottawa, Stevie Adrian, 21, Lawrence, was northbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when she struck a deer.

• 5:15 a.m. Thursday, 3800 K-68, Ottawa, Ayron Werntz, 54, Ottawa, was westbound in a 2012 Ford Escape when he struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 4:48 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of S. Maple St., Ottawa, Alyssa McCurdy, 31, Ottawa, for violating bond conditions.

• 10:40 p.m. Thursday, 200 E. Second St., Ottawa, Jessie Wormell, 23, Pomona, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked after being contacted by officers during a field interview contact.

Theft

• 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of E. Logan St., a 58-year-old Ottawa male reported a known subject stole an item.

Incidents

• 1 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of S. Maple St., Ottawa, a 39-year-old Ottawa male reported a known female violated the conditions of her bond. Case is under investigation.

• 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of S. Highland St., Ottawa, a 32-year-old Ottawa female reported a 13-year-old Ottawa juvenile damaged property. The 13-year-old was cited and released.

• 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of S. Highland St., Ottawa, a 32-year-old Ottawa female reported a 13-year-old Ottawa juvenile had ranaway from home. The juvenile was later located.

• 9:39 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of Princeton St., Ottawa, an 18-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect caused damage to a vehicle in the parking lot that was registered to a known Ottawa female.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Wednesday: 200 block of Hunt Avenue, animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Main St., special assignment.

• Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, public assist; I-35/milemarker 198, assist other agency; 600 block of Walnut St., juvenile matter.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 2:02 a.m. Monday, 1034 S. Locust St., Ottawa, house fire.

• Firefighters assisted with six medical calls from Monday through Wednesday.