A local Gelbvieh and Balancer Heifer showman came away with three awards recently at the Junior Gelbvieh and Balancer® Heifer Show at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado.

Lily Judd, Pomona, won the reserve grand champion Gelbvieh heifer, the Gelbvieh Champion Junior Yearling Heifer and the Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Female, all with JRI Ms Queen Of Hearts 148E4.