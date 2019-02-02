An overtime loss is never going to be easy to accept. Two such losses in a span of four days is particularly tough to stomach.

For the second time this week the Salina Central boys were unable to protect a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to a league opponent in overtime, falling at home to Campus on Friday night, 68-65.

The Mustangs, who lost 65-56 at Newton on Tuesday, drop to 10-4 overall and are now 3-4 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League. Campus picked up the season sweep against Central and improves to 11-3, 6-1.

"We blew it Tuesday with an undisciplined offense and shot ourselves in the foot," Central coach Doug Finch said. "Tonight we were better and got more opportunities in the paint, and I think we still had a dozen 3-pointers tonight.

"Campus is just really long and plays probably the best defense of the teams we've seen, so I thought we made some strides tonight."

The Mustangs led by 11 to start the fourth quarter and were up by 46-34 early in the final period after a Brogen Richardson 3-pointer.

Campus scored only 32 points through three quarters, but had 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime combined. The Colts scored on 17 of their final 21 possessions, including all six times they had the ball in overtime.

"They did not miss," Finch said. "They hit some 3's over the top of us.

"Campus hit some big-time shots. I have zero complaints with the defense for the most part, except a couple of rotations."

The Mustangs were still up nine (51-42) after a Ben Driver basket with 4:32 to play, but did not have another field goal in regulation. Central went 7 of 13 at the line in the final 4:13, but Harper Williams did hit 1-of-2 free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

Williams had all seven of his team's points in the extra period, including a pair of 3's. The second cut the Campus lead to 66-65 with 42 seconds to play.

The Mustangs had a chance to tie on their last two possessions. Richardson was called for a charge on the first. Caden Kickhaefer's 3-point attempt was blocked, but he got the ball back and a second attempt at the buzzer fell short.

Williams finished with a season-high 26 points, with Kickhaefer and Driver adding 10 points each.

"This one doesn't hurt me as much as Tuesday's loss," Finch said. "I thought we played a lot tougher. We turned the ball over but we still made strides from the Newton game."

Central girls 53, Campus 39

Central's huge first quarter turned out to be the difference as the Mustangs and Colts traded baskets for much of the final three periods.

Freshman Aubrie Kierscht had 14 of her 22 points in the first period as Central built a 23-4 lead. That included 16 unanswered points to end the opening quarter for the Mustangs, who ended a three-game losing streak.

"We've had some issues lately but coach got us together and wanted us to play with more energy," Kierscht said. "We wanted to play well, have a positive game and turn things around."

The Mustangs (8-6, 4-3) not only had a big first quarter on the offensive end, but also forced nine Campus turnovers in that period.

"We were looking for a lot of defensive intensity and I thought we had that pretty much the entirety of the first half," Central coach Chris Fear said. "Our ability to defend is there but sometimes we don't always have the intensity necessary.

"Tonight we did a really nice job to start the game."

The Mustang lead was 25-4 after a Hampton Williams basket to start the second quarter and the margin was still 17 points (33-16) at halftime.

Campus (3-11, 1-6) never made much of a run in the second half after a basket from Holly Sanderson, four points from Williams and a Kadyn Cobb 3-pointer put the Mustangs up 42-18.

Kierscht's 22 points were two shy of her season high. Williams finished with 10 points and five rebounds, with Cobb adding nine points and five boards.