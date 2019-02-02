In a game of big runs, Sacred Heart had enough in its last one to put enough distance between them and Minneapolis and squeak out a 70-66 home win in NCAA play Friday night.

The Knights closed the third period on a 12-0 roll and were up 15, 62-47, with only 3:01 left only to have the Lions come roaring back and get within three with 10 seconds left.

“We took a shot with about 2:25 left on the game clock — up 12,” Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said, “and we missed that shot and from there it was pretty much all Minneapolis.

“We were able to maintain our composure though. When you have seniors like Trace (Leners) and Charlie (Skidmore) finishing the game, they’ve been there, they’ve seen it and they’re not going to panic, and I trust them handling the basketball.”

As a result, Sacred Heart holds on to second place in the league at 7-1 and 11-4 overall, while the Lions slipped to 4-3 and 9-6.

After a tight first half, the Knights opened a 10-point lead, 38-28, with 5:46 left on the third period only to have sophomore Trent Moeckel drain three consecutive 3s and shrink the margin to, 38-37, with 3:51 showing.

All this occurred with Skidmore sitting with three fouls and Gormley got a timeout to get a message across to his team.

“We made a little adjustment," Gormley said. “I said, ‘Don’t lose Moeckel,’ and after that, they did a better job.

“He was kind of a catalyst, but he and (Kaden) Griffin found a way to get fouled and score at the line with the clock stopped and made things interesting all the way to the very end.”

Once Skidmore re-entered the game in the fourth quarter, he proceeded to score 11 of his 23 points, including 5 of 6 at the foul line.

“We just tried to stay calm,” Skidmore said. “Basketball is a game of runs. The other team is going to make them. You just have to come back with your own and that’s exactly what we did.”

In Minneapolis' last push, Moeckel sank another 3, added a basket as well as two free throws, but having used all their timeouts with 55 seconds left, the Lions ran out of time.

While Skidmore scored 23, Tate Herrenbruck poured in a game-high 25 points before fouling out. Moeckel finished with 20, Griffin 17 and Nolan White 11 for Minneapolis.

Sacred Heart girls 40, Minneapolis 39

Defense was the name of the game as five points was the largest lead for either club.

Minneapolis took its last lead on a Karisma Vignery 3-pointer with 7:18 left, but the Knights allowed only four shots the rest of the way as they were content to run the clock.

Sacred Heart pulled event at 39 on a Teghan Slagle putback with 5:20 left and finally scored what proved to be the winning point on an Emilee Everett foul shot with 3:15 left.

In the final minutes, the Knights had chances to put the game away at the foul line but missed three straight front ends of one-and-ones and a two-shot chance in the final seconds.

“We’ve got to make our free throws,” Sacred Heart coach Arnold Schmidtberger said. "We missed five in a row and were lucky to win.

“But we ground it out and kept the score down.”

Ally Cochran led Sacred Heart with 13 points. Kylie Fuller led the Lions with 16 and Vignery added 12.