DERBY — Salina South's boys had another comeback in them, but this time they weren't able to finish the job.

The Derby Panthers, a week-old loss to the Cougars fresh their minds, took control with a big third-quarter run and held off a furious South run in the closing minutes Friday night to edge the Cougars, 66-61, in the Derby High School gym.

"Derby played well," said South coach Jason Hooper, whose Cougars beat Derby by 14 at home the previous Friday. "They knocked down shots, and give them credit.

"We knew it would be a tough game here because it was pretty fresh in their minds what happened last Friday, and they came out swinging."

South never led after the three-minute mark of the first half and fell behind by 12 points in the third quarter, but came back with a chance to wind down the stretch.

After a Tre Washington four-point play put Derby up 46-34 with 1:35 left in the period, the Cougars cut it to eight heading into the fourth, thanks to a pair of Josh Jordan 3-pointers.

They then used an 11-2 run midway through the third to trim it to 55-53 on a Jordan three-point play with 3:40 left. The Cougars then got the ball back with a chance to tie, only to turn the ball over.

Derby's Nick Bonner was fouled on the fast-break layup and hit a free throw to push it back to three.

"We got it back to a two-point game and had the ball and just threw it away," Hooper said. "They got a layup and that was a huge turning point."

The Cougars had two more chances to tie while down by three, but missed 3-pointers both times.

Derby made 11 of 17 free throws in the period, including four straight by Tre Washington in the last 10 seconds, to ice it.

Derby senior Clayton Hood, who led all scorers in the game with 23 points, said the previous loss to South was on the Panthers' minds in the rematch.

"That's what everybody talked about," he said. "Not necessarily getting revenge, just showing that we could play with them.

"They were a really hot team coming in."

The loss ended a three-game losing streak for South, which had won five of its last six. The Cougars fell to 6-8 overall, 2-5 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I, while Derby improved to 4-10, 2-5 in the league.

South shot the ball well enough at 46.9 percent, but turned the ball over 17 times, including four in the fourth quarter.

"That's really what this team needs to pride ourselves on," Hood said of the Panthers, who pressured South from the start. "We don't have a whole lot of big scorers."

In addition to Hood, who also had eight rebounds, Derby got 16 points from Washington and nine rebounds from Lem Wash. Elex Banks had 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for South, with AJ Johnson adding 13 points and Devon Junghans 11.

Derby girls 57, South 17

Derby, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, made quick work of South, rolling to a 19-4 first-quarter lead and never looking back.

The Panthers (13-0, 7-0 AVCTL), led by 36 after three quarters, evoking a continuous running clock in the fourth.

"They're the best team in Kansas," South coach Ryan Stuart said. "We were no match for them athletically and with their length and basketball talent.

"It showed tonight."

Derby was led by 6-foot-6 center Kennedy Brown with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Brown has signed to play next year at Oregon State.

Tor'e Alford, a Missouri State signee, added 13 points with three 3-pointers for the Panthers.

Victoria Maxton came off the bench to lead South with eight points.