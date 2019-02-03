It is always important to solicit feedback from constituents so that they have an opportunity to weigh in on some of the issues that the Kansas Legislature will be working on this session. As a result, I sent out a survey in December so that I could have most of the results by the time the Legislative Session began.

I wanted to keep the survey very simple and give room for the respondent to comment or vent to get a real sense of their concerns. To this point, I have received nearly 600 returns and have read every response and appreciate the feedback.

The survey respondents were very favorable about providing salary increases to correctional officers. Many recognized not only the importance of their jobs but also the risks that are part of that profession. However, funding concerns also were shared.

Medicaid expansion is another topic that will be receiving considerable attention in this legislative session and continues to be a topic for debate and concern. In the survey results, there was strong support for expansion; however, funding Medicaid and the risk of federal cutbacks was a consistent concern referenced by respondents.

Of course, highways in Kansas are always a point of discussion. The Joint Legislative Transportation Vision Task Force has developed a Transportation Plan to address some of the broader issues of transportation in Kansas. My survey question was how to pay for the plan. Most respondents indicated that they would be supportive of a gas tax and, to a lesser extent, bonding to fund the plan. The rationale most people used for the gas tax was that it was a user tax considered to be a more equitable form of taxation.

Also, I asked a question about a constitutional amendment defining suitable in the constitution. I was careful not to exclude the courts from their role but only to define “suitable.” It seemed to me that when there is ambiguity, such as with the term “suitable,” there is fertile ground for a lawsuit. A majority of respondents opposed a constitutional amendment, but some expressed considerable concern about school districts using the money for administrative salaries and positions as well as athletics instead of teacher salaries.

In the area of taxation, the survey question asked if constituents supported selective reductions in sales tax or decoupling from the federal tax code. Most respondents were more supportive of sales tax reductions. Some expressed uncertainty about the impact of decoupling and what it meant to them as individual taxpayers.

I continually receive requests for the legalization of medicinal marijuana. Most respondents to the survey were supportive of legalizing medicinal marijuana but were very adamant that physicians must regulate it as a controlled substance. Then, on the far ends of the spectrum, some respondents supported complete legalization of marijuana with many others being adamantly opposed, citing the experiences of other states.

Finally, there was strong support for expanding broadband access across Kansas but most were not supportive of the state funding the expansion. Many felt that the expansion should be a private enterprise endeavor.

Please contact me anytime via email, Ed.Berger@senate.ks.gov

A survey of this nature is not intended to be scientific, but rather a snapshot of opinion at a particular point in time. It does, however, offer constituents the opportunity to express their preferences and concerns. I always want to be open to concerns of the residents of the 34th Senatorial District.

Ed Berger represents District 34 in the Kansas Senate. Contact him at Ed.Berger@senate.ks.gov.