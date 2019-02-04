The Pawnee County Leadership Committee visited the Statehouse Wednesday, and State Rep. Leonard Mastroni, R-LaCrosse, promoted the committee’s visit and efforts to fill jobs at Larned State Hospital.

Included in Pawnee County folders provided to lawmakers was a promotion of the website, larnedcares.com, for people interested in jobs there, Mastroni pointed out in comments on the House floor.

As of last week, the state listed various job openings at Larned State Hospital and at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility. They ranged from professional medical care openings to safety and security officer positions - on all three shifts.

“One in five Americans experience mental health issues. One in one Americans can make a difference. Be the one,” is the message on larnedcares.com

“For more than 100 years, the Larned State Hospital has served those who need us because they are not stats, they are us,” the site says.

Calls, texts

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle put their names on a House bill introduced last week to restrain solicitors from calling or texting.

House Bill 2110 would require a telephone solicitor making an unsolicited telephone call or text to identify themselves, identify the business, identify the purpose immediately and promptly discontinue if there is a negative response.

Solicitors would not be allowed to use an automatic dialing-announcing device to make calls to the residents or a mobile telephone number, except in some cases. Also, the bill takes aim at misleading or inaccurate call identification information.

Among those from this area co-sponsoring the bill are State Reps. Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson, Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson, and Stephen Owens, R-Hesston.

Grapes

Another bill with bipartisan backing emerged in the Kansas Senate. Under Senate Bill 53, Kansas would gain two new state emblems: The Chambourcin would be the state red wine grape and the Vignoles would be the state white wine grape.

Legislators from the region co-sponsoring the bill were State Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick, and Larry Alley, R-Winfield. About an equal number of members from each party are co-sponsors.

Working on Friday

The Senate and House have had no work or abbreviated sessions on Fridays, but the House Rural Revitalization met Friday because Stanley Adams, named last year as director of Broadband Initiatives in the Kansas Department of Commerce was scheduled to testify.

"I would commend us," Waggoner said, for being the only committee in the Statehouse working Friday. Probst serves on the Rural Revitalization, too.