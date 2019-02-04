County Commissioners

January 28, 2019 9:00 a.m.

The Board of County Commissioners met in regular session in the Commission room of the Sumner County Courthouse. Those present were Chairman Jim Newell, Commissioner Steve Warner, and Commissioner John Cooney. Also present was County Clerk Debra A. Norris. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Commission reviewed and unanimously approved minutes of January 21 and 22.

Appraiser Cindy Magill updated the Commission on abatement orders for MKC Elevator. Appraiser Magill explained Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB) and Payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) programs.

Economic Development Director Stacy Davis introduced Lacey Keleher, Workforce Alliance to the Commission. Workforce Alliance works with matching employers with qualified personnel. Director Davis also provided additional departmental updates.

At 10:00 a.m., upon unanimous vote the Commission entered into executive session for 25 minutes with County Counselor Jack Potucek for an attorney/client privileged matter. Road and Bridge Director Melvin Matlock, Superintendent Doug Finch and Clerk Norris were also present. At 10:25 a.m., the Commission reconvened in open session. No binding action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Appraiser Magill provided the Commission with a Consultant Engagement Agreement for Jortberg Associates, LLC. Also present was County Counselor Jack Potucek. Magill discussed the fee increase, which includes partial costs for continuing education. After discussion, the Commission unanimously authorized Chairman Newell to sign the document.

Community Corrections Director Brad Macy provided the quarterly report to the Commission for review.

Information Technology Director Joe Buresh reviewed the purchase of phone equipment, scheduled for installation in mid-February. Discussion included approval to pay half the invoice up front to keep the project moving forward. Director Buresh advised he is working a repeat vendor and it is not uncommon for upfront, good faith payment. After discussion, the Commission authorized Director Buresh to proceed with the purchase. Additional departmental updates were provided on technology of courthouse security. Director Buresh advised a credit card for departmental use for the purpose of on-line purchases of equipment for the department would be useful. His credit request of $500 was unanimously approved.

County Treasurer Dannetta Cook provided information on the amount of funds received from sales tax in the amount of $113,787.03.

The Commission reviewed and unanimously approved payables in the amount of $4,676.75.

The Commission reviewed and unanimously approved current year abatement orders in the amount of $46,158.58. Prior year abatements were also approved in the amount of $19,563.78.

There being no further business, the Board of County Commissioners adjourned at 11:37 a.m.

County Commissioners

January 29, 2019 9:00 a.m.

The Board of County Commissioners met in regular session in the Commission room of the Sumner County Courthouse. Those present were Chairman Jim Newell, Commissioner Steve Warner, and Commissioner John Cooney. Also present was County Clerk Debra A. Norris and County Treasurer Dannetta Cook. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

A payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement and road use/road maintenance agreement for Wild Plains Wind Energy was to provided the Commission for review and signature. Treasurer Cook and Planning and Zoning Director Jon Bristor discussed the agreement, including several factors concerning the collection and distribution of funds, along with decommissioning. The Commission unanimously agreed to wait until next week to review the agreement. The Commission informed Road and Bridge Director Melvin Matlock of their decision.

Treasurer Cook provided departmental updates, including funding and distribution of tax dollars.

Dave Hickman, Kansas Health Insurance Cooperative Agency provided benefit updates to the Commission. Discussion included claims processed, pharmaceutical and a wellness plan for the County. Hickman advised with renewal scheduled for July, he will provide rates in April, so the Commission can make an informed decision on health care for the employees.

The Commission reviewed and unanimously month-end approved payables in the amount of $479,130.96.

The Commission reviewed and unanimously approved current year abatement orders in the amount of $1,923.12. Prior year abatements were also approved in the amount of $13,084.26.

There being no further business, the Board of County Commissioners adjourned at 11:27 a.m.