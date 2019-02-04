

We Love STEAM: 6:30 p.m. today, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Join us for a love-filled STEAM family time! We will be making LED valentines, getting messy, building structures with some of our favorite Valentine's Day candy and more!

Chief Hooper at Rotary: 11:45 a.m. today, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police Chief Jeffrey Hooperwillspeak at this week's Rotary meeting. Hooper took leadership of the Hutchinson Police Department on Oct. 22, 2018, replacing Chief Dick Heitschmidt. For the past 27 years, Hooper served with the Riley County Police Department as a captain, a position he had held for 14 years. His other roles with the RCPD included police officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant. Hooper has a degree in sociology/criminal justice and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Changing Hands - Farm and Ranch Succession Seminar: 11:40 a.m. today, Studio 96/Sterling Community Center, PO Box 14 121 Sth Broadway, Sterling. Whether your farm or ranch has been in the family for many decades or you're a first-generation farmer or rancher, we're here to help you map a strategy to continue your legacy for many generations. It's never too early to start planning. We're proud to offer our Changing Hands succession planning seminar to help you get started. To RSVP by phone: Sterling office:(620) 278-2572 Lyons office: (620) 257-5142

