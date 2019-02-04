The time is coming when people will have to make a momentous decision: Will we do away with the Electoral College so the elitist politicians from the East and West coasts with their coalition of lobbyests and bureaucrats control every aspect of our lives or will we have a Convention of States and term limits for all elected federal officials?

The choice is very basic really: Do we call an elected official "Boss" or do we remind them they are public servants?

Each and every voter will have to choose between subjugation and self determination.

Term limits would make political rhetoric, no matter the source, irrelevant. Politicians would no longer concentrate on re-election to maintain power but instead focus on what is right for our country and all its people.

We have come full circle and will face the same options the Founding Fathers faced.

Will we choose living under an all-powerful authoritarian government or will we choose freedom and independence?

Harlan Hobbs, Philiipsburg