A man was killed and several others were injured over the weekend in a five-vehicle collision on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:16 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70, which also is the Kansas Turnpike.

Tristian Kuritz, 21, Lawrence, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. He apparently was slowing down or stopping due to traffic on the interstate at the time of the accident. His car was rear-ended by a 2017 Ford E45 driven by Michael Weis, 62, Columbia, Montana, according to a report posted on the Kansas Highway Patrol website.

The collision pushed Kuritz’s car into the back of a 2017 Dodge Caravan that also was being slowed due to traffic.

The Dodge Caravan was pushed into the back of a bus.

Robert Powell, 47, St. Robert, Missouri, who was driving a 2017 Ford F-250, changed lanes in an attempt to avoid a collision with the Ford E45 and the Chevrolet Cruze. But Powell’s truck ended up striking the Grand Caravan.

The Ford E45 then struck a barrier.

Kuritz died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

His passenger, Samantha Duckett, may have suffered a minor injury. She was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Weis and Powell had no apparent injuries.

Authorities believed the Grand Caravan’s driver, Rachel Jones, 33, Beloit, suffered a serious injury in the crash. She was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

The driver of the bus, Roger Rodriguez, had no apparent injuries. But his passengers, Polly Epting, Cheryl Workman, Amber Stich and Brenda Allensworth, may have had minor injuries, according to the report.

