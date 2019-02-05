The following online publication does not represent satisfaction of statute, it is provided as a public service by The Newton Kansan.



CLERK OF THE HARVEY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF HARVEY COUNTY, KANSAS

IN THE INTEREST OF: Name: AMILLIA WATSON Year of Birth: 2015, A female Case No. 17JC55

Case No. 17JC55 NOTICE OF HEARING-Publication

Pursuant to K.S.A. 38-2237

TO: Christopher Watson Jr., Unknown Father

and all other persons who are or may be concerned

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in this court alleging that the child named above is a Child in Need of Care. The Court may find that the parents are unfit by reason or conduct or condition which renders the parents unable to care properly for a child, the conduct or condition is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, the parental rights of the parent should be terminated, and a permanent custodian should be appointed for the child.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for the 22nd day of February 2019, at 9:00am. At the hearing the Court may issue orders relating to the care, custody and control of the child. The hearing will determine if the parents should be deprived of their parental rights and the right to custody of the child.

The parent(s), and any other person having legal custody are required to appear before this Court on the date and time shown, or to file your written

response to the petition with the Clerk of the District Court prior to that time. Failure to respond or to appear before the Court at the time shown will not prevent the Court from entering judg- ment as requested in the petition, find- ing that the child is a Child in Need of Care, removing the child from the custody of parent, parents or any other present legal custodian until further order of the Court, or finding the par- ents unfit, and entering an order permanently terminating the parents' parental rights.

An attorney has been appointed as guardian ad litem for the child: Don Snapp, 900 N Poplar St # 100, Newton, KS 67114. Phone: (316) 283-9200. You have the right to appear before the Court and be heard personally, either with or without an attorney. The Court will appoint an attorney for any parent who desires an attorney but is financial- ly unable to hire one. The Court may order one or both parents to pay child support. An attorney has been appoint- ed for Christopher Watson Jr.: Michael Llamas111 E 7th St, Newton, KS 67114. An attorney has been appointed for unknown father: 500 N Main, Suite 207, Newton, KS 67114.

Date and time of hearing: February 22, 2019 at 9:00am.

Place of hearing: 2nd floor, Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Main, Newton , KS 67114.

/s/ Clerk/Judge of the District Court

(First published in THE NEWTON KANSAN on February 2, 2019. Subsequently published therein on February 9, 2019.)