A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $125,000 from a local bank, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Charles Lee Staples, 42, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to one count of embezzlement by a bank employee.

In his plea, he admitted the crime occurred while he was a teller at Mutual Savings Association in Leavenworth. An audit revealed Staples took the money from his teller drawer. To cover up the crime, he made false entries in bank reports, according to the release from the office of Stephen McAllister, U.S. attorney for Kansas.

Sentencing is set for April 22. Staples agreed to pay back the full amount of the theft. Both parties agreed to recommend a sentence of three years on supervised release.