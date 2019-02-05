Kendall Lang said he plays the instant scratch games in the Kansas Lottery about twice a week with not much luck.

But that changed recently – big time.

Lang, a 69-year-old Lansing resident, traveled to Topeka on Monday to claim a $25,000 prize he recently won playing the $5 Sweet Fortune instant scratch game in the Kansas Lottery.

“I bought four tickets and took them all home without scratching them off,” said Lang. “We were at home when we finally played the game. My significant other scratched off the winning ticket and when she told me that it was a big winner, I didn’t believe her. I double and triple checked it before it finally hit me what we had won.”

After taking a moment to calm down, Lang took the ticket back to the retailer to verify his win.

“It was the same clerk that had sold me the ticket and when I had her check it, it said to ‘redeem in Topeka.’ She was almost as excited as I was.

“We’re going to use our winnings to pay off bills and put the rest in savings. I retired (as a carpenter) about three years ago, and this money is a huge blessing. We’ll be able to put it back for when we really need it.”

The winning ticket was sold at Dillons, 720 Eisenhower Road, in Leavenworth.

Asked if he will continue to play the lottery, Lang said, “Sure.”

The Kansas Lottery contributed to this report.