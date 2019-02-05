The Leavenworth Police Department has started sharing crime data mapping information with the public.

On Jan. 22, police officials posted on social media a map of locations of burglaries that were reported in the city during a month’s time.

Department officials plan to post a map with information about reported crimes each month.

Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the maps provide information about specific types of crimes that were reported and where they occurred.

“There’s tons and tons of data we collect,” he said.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said sharing the information may help members of the public protect themselves from being victims of these types of crimes.

He said the Police Department will be able to share information when they see an uptick in a particular type of crime or about what they see as a problem area.

Kitchens said the same information will be communicated with police officers. He said the information can be used to change patrol strategies.

Kitchens said the crime data maps are created by the Police Department’s evidence technician.

The initial map that was posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page provides the locations of burglaries reported in the city between Dec. 21 and Jan. 21.

The map includes different icons to represent vehicle, residential and business burglaries. Clicking on an individual icon will provide information about when and on which block the crime was reported.

A link to the Police Department’s Facebook page can be found on the department’s page of the city of Leavenworth website, www.lvks.org

