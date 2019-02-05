Today in History

In 1917, the U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations that Roosevelt was attempting to "pack" the nation's highest court.

In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.

In 2008, more than 80 tornadoes began touching down in the midwestern and southern U.S.; the deadliest of the twisters claimed 57 lives.

Birthdays

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is 85.

Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 77.

Actor Tom Wilkinson is 71.

Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 58.

Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 57.

Actress Laura Linney is 55.

Actor Henry Golding is 32.