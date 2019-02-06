Tate Herrenbruck scored 34 points and Sacred Heart needed every one of them to hold off Russell 60-54 in an NCAA victory on the Knights' home court.

While Herrenbruck drained five threes, Russell combined for 12. What proved to be the difference was Sacred Heart’s transition game fueled by its defense.

It all helped keep the Knights stay just a game back of Beloit in the league standings at 8-1 (12-4 overall). Russell slipped to 3-6 and 6-9.

“Coming in we knew (Tyler) Whipple and (Austin) Price were two of the best 3-point shooters in our league,” Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said, “and they were able to get going. But they had a couple of other guys starting to feel it and that was their best offense — to stretch us, spread us out and knock down shots.”

Doing just that helped the Broncos erase a 17-point first-half deficit (27-10) with 3:39 left before intermission.

Threes by Whipple and Glen Law cut that to five on a pair of occasions in the third quarter and Russell was within five on three occasions in the fourth period. But the Knights went to a control game on offense designed to run clock.

But Gormley had concerns as Trace Leners, one of his top ball handlers, had fouled out.

“There were some worries,” Gormley said. “He’s almost an 80 percent free throw shooter so you like to have him in the clutch.”

Still, it was Herrenbruck’s night. While his long-range shot fell five times, he also scored often in transition created by the defense.

“We were getting rebounds and they weren’t getting back really well and we did a good job of throwing our outlet passes and getting easy buckets," Herrenbruck said, "which is always good in a close game."

“Whenever you can get a steal and turn it into two points on the other end, it helps so much.”

Herrenbruck’s hot shooting and the transition game equated to 56.8 percent shooting from the floor (25 of 44) for the Knights, while Russell was 20 of 49 for 40.8 percent.

Whipple finished with 21 to lead the Broncos, while Price finished with 10.

Russell girls 56, Sacred Heart 51

Down 13 in the first half, Sacred Heart came all the way back to take a lead in the fourth quarter against league-leading Russell, but a couple of mental errors during a 12-second span in the final two minutes cost them an upset.

As a result, Russell maintains its league lead in the NCAA at 8-1 and 11-4 overall. Sacred Heart stands 5-4 and 9-7 overall.

“It was a good, competitive game,” Sacred Hear coach Arnold Schmidtberger said. “We got down by a bunch early (25-12) and then it was a tug-of-war match the rest of the way.

“We got the lead by two and just made some mistakes down the stretch —whether it was a foul here, a missed rebound or a turnover. That was a big part of the game.”

Battling uphill from the start, the Knights were able to pull even at 47 on a pair of Ally Cochran free throws with 3:36 left in regulation.

A Bronco turnover led to the first Sacred Heart lead of the night when Teghan Slagle grabbed an offensive rebound and scored 15 seconds later for a 49-47 advantage.

The Knights were holding on to that lead wgen Megan Peeler was fouled and went to the line with a one-and-one at 2:23.

Peeler hit the first, missed the second but was able to come up with the rebound. Two seconds later she was back at the stripe for two shots and she hit both to push Russell in front, 50-49.

The Knights stepped inbounds while passing the ball into play after the foul shots, and the subsequent turnover led to a pair of Janae free throws at 2:11 and Russell scored five points in 12 seconds and never trailed again.

Cochran led Sacred Heart with 16 points and Hannah Goetz scored 12. Tiffany Dortland led Russell with 13 and Peeler finished with 11.