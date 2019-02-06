BOYS
Arkansas City 84, Winfield 67
Augusta 63, Wichita Collegiate 49
BV North 66, Blue Valley 54
Belle Plaine 63, Douglass 35
Berean Academy 46, Sedgwick 29
Berean Academy 53, Sedgwick 40
Bishop Miege 54, BV Northwest 50
Burrton 74, Fairfield 46
Caldwell 57, Oxford 19
Caney Valley 73, Cherryvale 44
Central Plains 74, Meade 48
Chaparral 68, Medicine Lodge 58
Chapman 64, Wamego 61, OT
Conway Springs 56, Wichita Independent 35
DeSoto 65, KC Turner 23
Dodge City 86, Ulysses 82
Doniphan West 48, Onaga 41
Eudora 55, Ottawa 50
Fort Scott 70, Labette County 27
Galena 48, Frontenac 42
Garden City 65, Hugoton 43
Garden Plain 50, Kingman 44
Girard 57, Columbus 39
Goessel 56, Centre 28
Hays 47, Great Bend 39
Hillsboro 53, Halstead 41
Hoisington 70, Plainville 53
Hutchinson Trinity 74, Moundridge 36
Junction City 53, Manhattan 37
KC Christian 47, Heritage Christian 41
KC Harmon 76, Atchison 38
Kiowa County 69, Minneola 59
Lawrence 61, Olathe West 30
Leavenworth 47, Basehor-Linwood 42, OT
Little River 50, Wakefield 22
Maize South 66, Valley Center 55
Nickerson 55, Pratt 28
Northern Valley 85, Alma, Neb. 49
Norton 57, Oberlin-Decatur 34
Osborne 78, Pike Valley 47
Oswego 46, Chetopa 45
Parsons 63, Coffeyville 62
Perry-Lecompton 38, Holton 36
Phillipsburg 67, Hoxie 49
Pittsburg 46, Chanute 29
Pleasant Ridge 54, Oskaloosa 47
Pratt Skyline 77, Cunningham 19
Rawlins County 49, Southwest, Neb. 45
Royal Valley 72, Jefferson West 46
SM East 61, Olathe South 51
SM South 59, Olathe East 53
Salina Central 50, Hutchinson 35
Santa Fe Trail 54, Silver Lake 43
Scott City 65, Southwestern Hts. 52
Shawnee Heights 55, Topeka West 49
Smith Center 64, Logan 40
Smoky Valley 58, Lyons 30
St. Francis 54, Triplains-Brewster 42
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 31, Lakeside 17
Stafford 57, Hutchinson Central Christian 49
Stanton County 52, Springfield, Colo. 36
Thunder Ridge 67, Franklin, Neb. 46
Topeka 69, Topeka Hayden 54
Topeka Seaman 48, Highland Park 43
Trego 52, Stockton 43
Washburn Rural 65, Emporia 53
Wichita Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita Northwest 55
Wichita Campus 76, Salina South 57
Wichita Trinity 61, Cheney 43
GIRLS
Abilene 57, Council Grove 28
Alma, Neb. 65, Northern Valley 23
Andale 51, Mulvane 28
Andover Central 54, Goddard-Eisenhower 45
Attica/Argonia 42, South Barber 26
Augusta 48, Wichita Collegiate 36
BV North 71, Blue Valley 42
Beloit 62, Southeast Saline 57
Bishop Miege 76, BV Northwest 22
Bluestem 55, Fredonia 22
Bucklin 72, Western Plains-Healy 11
Cair Paravel 56, Whitfield, Mo. 44
Caldwell 47, Oxford 35
Caney Valley 41, Cherryvale 30
Central Plains 83, Meade 17
Centre 43, Goessel 34
Cheney 67, Wichita Trinity 46
Circle 72, Clearwater 31
Clay Center 51, Republic County 34
Conway Springs 63, Wichita Independent 40
DeSoto 55, KC Turner 12
Dodge City 41, Ulysses 40
Doniphan West 46, Onaga 18
Douglass 49, Belle Plaine 40
Ellis 56, Ness City 25
Eudora 40, Ottawa 22
Fairfield 47, Burrton 45
Garden City 42, Hugoton 31
Garden Plain 53, Kingman 22
Girard 43, Columbus 39
Goddard 59, Andover 42
Halstead 52, Hillsboro 17
Haven 50, Larned 32
Hays 60, Great Bend 29
Hiawatha 51, Sabetha 20
Hitchcock County, Neb. 69, Cheylin 35
Holcomb 51, Lakin 31
Holton 47, Perry-Lecompton 30
Horton 42, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Stafford 23
Ingalls 56, Rolla 18
Jefferson West 39, Royal Valley 31
KC Christian 34, Heritage Christian 28
Kiowa County 60, Minneola 34
Lawrence 61, Olathe West 30
Lawrence Free State 49, Lansing 44
Leavenworth 47, Basehor-Linwood 42
Liberal 62, Guymon, Okla. 39
Little River 57, Wakefield 29
Manhattan 64, Junction City 20
McPherson 76, El Dorado 25
Medicine Lodge 48, Chaparral 44
Minneapolis 40, Ellsworth 31
Moundridge 47, Hutchinson Trinity 38
Nickerson 47, Pratt 38
Norton 52, Oberlin-Decatur 29
Olathe East 53, SM South 31
Olathe South 53, SM East 31
Osborne 44, Pike Valley 30
Oswego 49, Chetopa 45
Parsons 58, Coffeyville 26
Phillipsburg 56, Hoxie 46
Plainville 49, Hoisington 35
Pleasant Ridge 59, Oskaloosa 45
Rawlins County 44, Southwest, Neb. 12
Rural Vista 47, Herington 23
Russell 56, Salina Sacred Heart 51
Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 43
Salina South 36, Wichita Campus 21
Scott City 65, Southwestern Hts. 17
Shawnee Heights 54, Topeka West 46
Silver Lake 50, Santa Fe Trail 27
Smith Center 60, Logan 41
Smoky Valley 53, Lyons 41
Solomon 63, Peabody-Burns 31
Springfield, Colo. 57, Stanton County 32
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 31, Lakeside 17
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, BV Southwest 30
Syracuse 48, Greeley County 13
Thunder Ridge 61, Franklin, Neb. 18
Topeka 63, Topeka Hayden 36
Topeka Seaman 56, Highland Park 53
Trego 56, Stockton 28
Turpin, Okla. 69, Elkhart 52
Valley Heights 49, Linn 12
Wamego 56, Chapman 52, OT
Washburn Rural 50, Emporia 22
Weskan 57, Bethune, Colo. 11
West Elk 49, Sedan 23
Wichita Bishop Carroll 57, Wichita Northwest 43
Wichita Home School 56, Wichita Classical 27
Wichita Southeast 45, Wichita North 17
Wichita West 74, Kapaun Mount Carmel 67, OT
Winfield 36, Arkansas City 35