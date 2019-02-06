Harper Williams had one of those nights Tuesday against the Hutchinson Salthawks.

The Salina Central senior tied a career-high with eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points as the Mustangs ended a frustrating two-game losing skid with a 50-35 victory on their home floor.

The victory boosted the Mustangs to 11-4 overall and 4-4 in the AVCTL-I. They are currently locked in a logjam in the Class 5A west division standings where a team can go from fourth place to ninth, or vice versa, in a span of one or two games.

"We kind of talked about that before the game," said assistant coach Ryan Modine, who coached in place of Doug Finch, who was serving a one-game suspension. "We're sitting there at 10-4 with a lot of other teams. The west is loaded, but you know, we've been ahead in the fourth quarter in all those games and there's no part of us who's thinking we're in trouble.

"We play a tough schedule and like I told our team, wins are precious and you have to enjoy them. We have a tough one Friday at (Salina) South, but it was nice to see us get back and get in the groove."

Williams, a 6-1 senior, was certainly in the groove, burying four consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep the visiting Salthawks at arm's length.

Williams finished the game making 10 of 11 shots. The only shot he missed came at the start of the third quarter. He also made eight 3-pointers in the championship game of the 2018 Salina Invitational.

"I kind of wanted to break (the record) a little bit, but I'm fine with eight 3s," Williams said, smiling. "Some nights, you're on; tonight was my night."

Williams made 10 of Central's 18 field goals and 8 of its 10 treys. His 10 of 11 shooting offset a 9 of 27 performance (33 percent) by the rest of the Mustangs.

The Mustangs needed Williams' hot hand throughout the game. Hutchinson (2-13, 0-8) cut Central's lead to five points midway through the third quarter and still were within six (37-31) with 4:36 left in the game.

"We know when we play teams the second time on our schedule, it's going to be a lot harder than the first time," Williams said. "And tonight, it was just a real physical game and our defense got the job done. Down the stretch, my teammates needed me to step up and I delivered."

Williams also led the team in rebounding with six boards.

"The funny thing is, I knew he was playing a great game, but now that you say it, it's even better than I thought," Modine said. "I thought he was phenomenal. Defensively, he was good. He got some big boards and every time (Hutch) came scratching back, he'd come down and knock down a three."

The Mustangs also got a spark off the bench from 5-9 senior Kameron DeMars, who forced several turnovers and scored five points in the fourth quarter, and 6-6 senior Caleb Glen, who had four points and four rebounds in the second quarter.

Tate Webster, a 6-8 senior, had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Hutchinson.

Central girls 55, Hutch 43

Freshman guard Aubrie Kierscht popped in five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the banged-up Mustangs, who held off the Salthawks for their ninth win of the season.

Kierscht, a 5-5 guard, scored 11 of her game-high total in the first quarter as the Mustangs (9-6, 5-3) opened up a 15-5 lead. She finished the game hitting 6 of 12 shots from the field and 8 of 10 free throws.

"My teammates just look for me at the 3-point line," Kierscht said. "I've got to give them credit because they find me when I'm open. I knew I was on, so I kept shooting. That's what the coach tells me to do, so I do it."

Central led by 15 points (45-30) with 6:51 remaining in the game, but Hutchinson came charging back with a 13-5 run to close the margin to 49-43 with 1:58 left. But, Hampton Williams knocked down a pair of free throws and Kierscht made four in-a-row to ice the game. The game was reminiscent of the first time the two teams played this year when Hutchinson wiped out a16-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Central was playing short-handed with junior Peyton Griffin missing the game with a knee injury. Senior forward Selah Merkle was back for the first time in two weeks after suffering a concussion, but was not yet at 100 percent. Junior guard Kadyn Cobb also played much of the game with an injured hand.

"We need to get ourselves healthy, but I thought we showed a lot of grit tonight, to battle against a solid group," Central coach Chris Fear said. "We've been playing through some adversity here."

Kierscht made 5 of 8 three-pointers to boost the Mustang offense. She was joined in double figures by Williams, a fellow freshman, who finished with 12 points and team-high nine rebounds. Gabbie Posch scored 14 points for Hutchinson (5-10, 2-6).