Dear Readers: Bean curd (or coagulated soy milk) probably doesn't sound all that appetizing, but TOFU? Cool, trendy, nutritious and, when prepped and seasoned, delicious!

Varying in firmness and texture, tofu is, in fact, made of bean curd; it is low in calories and is chock-full of nutrients like protein, calcium, B vitamins and iron. It's often used by vegetarians as a substitute for meat.

It has a bland flavor and lends itself nicely to rich, spicy or even sweet recipes. If you have the chance, give tofu a try! -- Heloise

STOCK OPTION

Dear Heloise: Isn't broth the same as stock? -- Ida L. in Oregon

They are sisters, but not twins. Stock is the beginning point of soups, stews, sauces and, yes, broth. It's broth without the seasoning. Broth is salted and seasoned. -- Heloise

WARMING UP TO THE IDEA

Dear Heloise: I find the best time to clean my stainless steel stovetop is after I've been using the oven.

I spray the stovetop with stainless steel cleaner, and the residual heat from the oven helps to loosen tough stains, making cleanup a lot quicker and easier. -- Ellen in Pennsylvania

Wonderful, Ellen! Use the heat to your advantage. No specialty stainless cleaner on hand? Use 1 teaspoon of dishwashing detergent mixed with 1 quart of hot water. With a gloved hand and a microfiber towel, go to work on spills and splatters. Would you like more homemade cleaning solutions? I've collected my favorites in a handy pamphlet. Check out www.Heloise.com to order it, or send a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/HCS, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Label this mixture and keep it, and all cleaners, out of the reach of the young ones. -- Heloise

LAYER UPON LAYER

Dear Heloise: In this chilly season, I've found layering works wonders in keeping warm: A few thin layers of T-shirts, leggings and even thin blankets are more effective than one heavy shirt or comforter. And if I get too warm, I can always remove a layer or two. -- Helen B. in Michigan

Try knee-high stockings under socks for an extra layer of insulation for your feet, and this will work for the fellas, too -- don't be embarrassed, men; be warm! -- Heloise

TEA BALL

Dear Heloise: After baking a chocolate cake recipe, I was about to dust the top with powdered sugar when I realized my sifter was broken, and my sieve was still wet from using it as a sifter. So I scrounged around and found a tea ball. I put powdered sugar in the ball, screwed the top back on and shook it over the cake. It worked perfectly! -- Pam P., Billings, Mont.

TATER TALK

Dear Heloise: Potatoes can be treated with several pesticides. Peeling the skin off removes only several of the pesticides used; the rest are in the flesh. Buying organic potatoes allows you to enjoy the taste and nutrition of the skin, as well as the flesh. -- Andi B., via email