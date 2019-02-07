The scheduled February court trial of Wanda Oborny, the Hays woman who formerly worked for a millionaire and submitted a codicil to his will that would have made her a millionaire, has been canceled.

In January, Oborny’s attorney filed a notice of intent to change her plea of not guilty. The change of plea hearing before U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Martens in U.S. District Court in Wichita has been set for 1:30 p.m. March 4.

A grand jury indicted Oborny on seven counts of mail fraud. The charges assert she devised and participated in a scheme “to defraud and obtain money by materially false and fraudulent pretenses.” The seven counts of mail fraud are based on mailings of documents to the seven beneficiaries in the 2010 will of Earl O. Field. The biggest beneficiary in the 2010 will was Fort Hays State University’s Foundation. Ultimately, Ellis County District Court ruled in 2016 that the will was valid, not the codicil dated shortly before Field died in 2013, and which would have given Oborny the bulk of the $20 million estate.

An effort to reach Oborny’s attorney, Salvatore Intagliata, in Wichita, was unsuccessful Wednesday.