A 34-year-old Holton man was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for indecent solicitation of a child and electronic solicitation of a child.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse announced the arrest Friday evening of Phillip James Hackathorn and said his agency started an investigation into the incident in November 2018.

The sheriff's office served search warrants on Hackathorn's Facebook and Snapchat accounts, Morse said.

Hackathorn posted a $50,000 bond and was released Thursday.

No other information about the case was immediately available.