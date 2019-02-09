DERBY — The Newton High School boys’ bowling team had its team highest score of the season after a third-place finish in a triangular Friday at the Derby Bowl.

Hutchinson won the team title at 2,532, followed by Derby at 2,420 and Newton at 2,361. The Hutchinson girls won at 1,983, followed by Derby at 1,979 and Newton at 1,605.

“That was the first time the boys broke 2,300,” Newton coach Joanie Pauls said. “Brett (Ashcraft) had a 268 and that was Treyton’s (Rice) first 600 of the year. He’s them in previous years, but he’s been in the high fives this year. Joey (Gile) had an open frame in the ninth or he would have had a 200. They were finishing well and I’m glad to see them scoring well. The girls did OK. We were without Shelby (Wolfe). Brynna (Walton) has been battling an injury and has been below her average. We brought up Emma Brockman as our no. 6 today. She had the high series and, I think, the high game as well. Tiffany (Steffl) had a good day too.”

Connor Hare of Derby had the high series of 686, followed by Dakota Philbrick of Hutchinson at 648. Newton senior Brett Ashcraft was third at 647.

Ashcraft had high game honors at 268. Rice, Philbrick and Justin Frahm of Hutchinson each had a 247.

Treyton Rice rolled a 612 for Newton, followed by Joey Gile at 564, Cooper Burns at 519, Patrick Vasquez at 485 and Kobe Burns at 469.

“That might be one of my highest (this year), Ashcraft said. “I was doing pretty well in the third game. I hope this can get me ready for league and regionals. I’m hoping to medal at league this year and I would like to do well at regionals.”

Kaitlyn Dixon of Derby had the girls’ high series of 589, followed by Mackenzie Dunigan of Hutchinson at 557 and Danielle De Bruyn of Derby at 557.

Dixon had the high game of 233, followed by De Bruyn and Dunigan each at 204.

For the Railer girls, Emma Brockman led Newton with a 415, followed by Tiffany Steffl at 405, McKayla Garton at 394, Reagan Morris at 339, Walton at 334 and Hailey Grattan at 328.

Brockman had Newton’s high game of 189.

Newton competes at the AV-CTL I championships at 10 a.m. Thursday at Seneca Bowl in Wichita. Newton then competes Monday in Junction City with Manhattan. A junior varsity meet has been added Tuesday against first-year team Valley Center at Play-Mor Lanes.

“League is tough this year,” Pauls said. “The AV-CTL has some of the best teams in the state right now — Campus, Derby, Hutch, Salina Central and Salina South are all very tough.”

Derby tri

Friday

Derby Bowl

Varsity girls

Hutchinson;1;2;3;series

Dunigan, Mackenzie;190;204;163;—557

Mayes, Breanna;130;156;198;—484

Philbrick, Brecken;167;167;143;—477

Gabhart, Jaisy;142;162;161;—465

Goans, Cassidy;106;137;115;—358

TOTALS;629;689;665;—1,983

Newton;1;2;3;series

Walton, Brynna;111;112;111;—334

Garton, McKayla;106;127;161;—394

Steffl, Tiffany;149;144;112;—405

Morris, Reagan;98;126;115;—339

Grattan, Hailey;119;121;88;—328

Brockman, Emma;127;125;189;—441

TOTALS;506;522;577;—1,605

Derby;1;2;3;series

De Bruyn, Danielle;204;174;147;—525

Dixon, Kaitlyn;190;233;166;—589

Olmstead, Karlee;119;104;120;—343

Rhynard, Tori;156;116;139;—411

Sutton, Alexis;139;147;142;—428

Sutton, Michaela;144;137;134;—415

TOTALS;694;691;594;—1,979

Varsity boys

Hutchinson;1;2;3;series

Hobbs, Dalton;208;205;223;—636

Goldsmith, Kaden;144;201;179;—524

Winchester, Jake;160;157;173;—490

Philbrick, Dakota;169;247;232;—648

Frahm, Justin;189;247;208;—644

McFarland, Stephen;184;186;219;—589

TOTALS;750;900;882;—2,532

Newton;1;2;3;series

Ashcraft, Brett;187;192;268;—647

Rice, Treyton;187;178;247;—612

Gile, Joey;194;179;192;—565

Burns, Cooper;204;145;170;—519

Burns, Kobe;183;148;137;—468

Vasquez, Patrick;193;157;135;—485

TOTALS;778;706;877;—2,361

Derby;1;2;3;series

Miller, Jason;219;161;143;—523

Harden, Andrew;169;174;180;—523

Hare, Connor;224;220;242;—686

Hedden, Alex;173;159;205;—537

Lewis, Josh;112;175;190;—477

Gardner, Justin;204;214;160;—578

TOTALS;820;783;817;—2,420

Junior varsity girls

Hutchinson 1,352, Newton 919, Derby 556

Newton;1;2;3;series

Lyall, Cori;64;69;113;—246

St. Peter, Anna;109;137;113;—359

Le, Tu;84;130;100;—314

TOTALS;257;336;326;919

Junior varsity boys

Derby 1,797, Hutchinson 1,796, Newton 1,690

Newton;1;2;3;series

Pomeroy, David;135;127;161;—423

Montano, Alfie;121;134;164;—419

Nelson, Dehann;189;141;105;—435

Mick, Christopher;155;121;121;—397

Downey, Aaron;118;115;121;—354

Grosse, Carter;58;102;104;—264

TOTALS;600;523;567;—1,690