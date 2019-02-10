LINDSBORG — Sterling’s 17th-ranked women jumped out to a 17-5 lead when the Bethany got a momentum-turning break, and Keith Ferguson made some critical adjustments that led to a 71-68 upset of the Warriors on Saturday night at Hahn gym.

Bethany, in a fight to earn a spot in the KCAC postseason tournament, improved to 11-11 in conference action and 15-13 overall. Sterling dropped only its fourth game of the season and is now 19-4 in KCAC play and 24-4 overall. They remain third in league play, while Bethany is in a seventh-place tie with Avila.

Sterling was rolling along early until a technical was called on Mayda Stallbaumer, who had not been listed in the official scorebook. Kelsi Mueller responded by hitting both free throws and followed with a traditional 3-point play that cut the Sterling lead to four, 17-13.

“What really turned the momentum is finally stopping their transition game,” Ferguson said. "We were really bad in the first quarter and then we made some adjustments and started going on a run.

“We had to communicate faster. We were keeping our mouths quiet and not saying much and suddenly we were screaming and hollering in transition D. We made Sterling guard and play in the half court which is better for us.”

While the defense was catching up, Mueller was on a roll, scoring the team's first 10 points. She finished with 25, connecting on 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

“I’ve just been able to make the shots my teammates get for me,” Mueller said. “I’ve just been more relaxed when I’m shooting it. I’m just more comfortable with everything."

While it came down to a foul-shooting game at the end, one of the biggest shots came in the final second of the first half when Marissa Pope beat the buzzer with a basket past half court. Three points proved to the final margin.

Bethany grabbed its first lead of the night with 2:24 left in the third quarter when Hannah Ferguson hit an 8-foot hook with the left hand. The 6-foot-1 freshman from Clay Center played a pivotal role off the bench, contributing 13 points and four rebounds.

Bethany pushed its lead out to eight, 65-57, with 3:46 to go, but the Warriors pulled within two on three occasions before Mueller converted three of four foul shots to seal the deal.

Sena Aktas was another key contributor for Bethany with 12 on four 3s. Taya Wilson led Sterling with 14, while Kylah Comley added 13, Jessica Carrillo 12, and Alexis Theus and Bailey Bangert 10 each.

Bethany men 91, Sterling 85

Fans of the Bethany men’s basketball team looking for a picturesque game Saturday would have been sorely disappointed.

It wasn’t that the Swedes lost their KCAC contest with Sterling, it was the way they hung on for the win.

And even with his team still in the hunt for a berth in the conference's postseason tournament, Bethany Coach Dan O’Dowd was far from happy.

“I wasn’t happy going to the locker at halftime and I’m not happy now,” O’Dowd said after the game.

“We were our own worst enemy,” he said. “We turned the ball over (15 times), took bad shots at the wrong time. We did not deserve to win this game tonight the way we played and it’s very, very disappointing.”

Bethany seemed to be rolling in the first half as they used a 19-4 run to open a 51-35 lead with 55 seconds until the break. But Sterling closed with an 8-2 spurt to get the deficit to 10 at half.

“I thought we did a good job of sharing the ball and moving it around offensively, but defensively and (our) taking care of the ball in late-game situations was just disastrous,” O'Down said. “We’ve got to get a lot better to beat anyone left on our schedule or that we might face in the conference tournament if we are fortunate enough to qualify.”

With a 10-12 record in the KCAC, Bethany pretty well has at least the eighth spot assured with two games to play. The Swedes are now 14-14. Sterling is currently in 11th place, 5-18, and 6-20 overall.

After shooting 54.3 percent from the field in the first half (19 of 35) the Swedes dropped off to 39 percent in the second.

Had not Bethany managed to get to the foul line 35 times and convert 27 of those attempts, Sterling might have well been able to pull the upset. But after Keyshawn McMahon hit a trey with 3:46 left that trimmed Bethany's lead to seven, 82-75, the Warriors could get no closer.

From that point on the Swedes scored their last nine points from the foul line going 9 of 12.

Tyler Larkin and Mookie Duncan share the scoring load for Bethany with 18 each and Larkin was more candid about the Swede performance.

“We weren’t that focused on the game coming in,” Larkin said. “I’m happy with the win but we’ve got to be more focused through the whole game.

“We finished (the game) real badly,” he said. “We had a lot of turnovers and we’ve got to take the game more seriously when we’re up and it showed today. We’ll take any win however we can get them. We’re in the tournament right now and we can move up if we handle our business.”

In addition to Larkin and Duncan, Reed Stephens added 10 points. JaMiah Windom-Haynes led all scorers with 22 for Sterling.