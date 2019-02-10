The numbers looked all right, and the final score certainly was to his liking, so Anthony Monson wasn't going to quibble.

Even if his Kansas Wesleyan men didn't put their best foot forward, they took another big step toward securing a coveted top-four Kansas Conference finish on Saturday night with a 71-60 Kansas Conference victory over Tabor at Mabee Arena.

"It's funny, but I don't feel like we played to our ability," Monson said after perusing the final statistics. "At the end of the day, we did enough to win and we held them to 60 points."

With the victory, the Coyotes improved to 17-9 overall, 15-7 in the KCAC, two games clear of Ottawa (13-9) in fourth place with two to play. The top four finishers secure first-round byes in the postseason tournament.

Wesleyan led most of the way, but needed a 12-2 second-half run to finally gain the separation it needed. A Jordan McNelly layup and back-to-back 3-pointers from Zach Rammelt stretched it to 60-51 with 5:36 left, and following a rebound basket by Tabor's Tyrell Thompson, AJ Range scored underneath and Brayden White cashed in on a hard drive to the basket for a 64-53 cushion at the 4:20 mark.

The Coyotes iced the game with two free throws each from McNelly, James Brooks and Range in the final minute.

"I can tell with a lot of guys the season is long and it's getting to us," Range said of the uneven effort by the Coyotes, who still shot 48 percent from the field, hit 14 of 19 free throws and outrebounded Tabor 30-29. "There's just a small margin of error that we can't have to keep winning out.

"Next week's the last week of the regular season and we have to go 2-0."

The Coyotes were led again offensively by Brooks with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Range had 17 points and 12 rebounds. McNelly added 10 points and five rebounds.

"AJ is an underrated good player in our league in my mind," Monson said of Range. "What goes unnoticed with him going seven for eight (shooting) was the way he sealed guys off (to get open).

"He was really good down low and made some good decisions."

Range credited a pep talk from assistant coach Alan Urrutia for his work on the boards.

"Alan said that we lost the rebound battle the first time we played them, so that was one of our goals, to not let that happen again," Range said. "We couldn't let them beat us again."

Wesleyan also got production off the bench from Rammelt with his two 3-pointers and Peyton Hatter, whose 3-pointer with 11:35 left put the Coyotes in front for good, 47-44. White finished with nine assists.

For Tabor (7-21, 5-17), Diontre Cutliff had 18 points, Darnell Joes-Bowie 13 and Tevin Berry 12. AJ Downing led the Bluejays with eight assists and Cutliff had six rebounds.