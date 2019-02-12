Hays Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammy Wellbrock is resigning to start her own professional training business, according to a release from the chamber today.

Wellbrock, who has been executive director for eight years, will remain in her position through July to aid in the transition of leadership, the press release said. The chamber board will begin a search process immediately.

In her resignation letter to the board, Wellbrock said, “While I’m excited about this new opportunity, it is difficult leaving you and the wonderful work we do together. What we have accomplished over the last several years has fundamentally improved area businesses and impacted our local economy in a positive profound manner. I’m proud of all that we have achieved and thank you for this opportunity to have served with and for you.”

“During Tammy’s time with the Chamber, we have experienced tremendous growth and enhanced visibility in the community,” 2019 Board Chairman Shane Smith said in the press release. “We intend to continue building on that momentum and to keep moving forward. We are grateful for her visionary leadership and transformative effect on our great organization.”