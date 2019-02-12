Ellis County residents can preview the next round of voting machines at demonstrations set for Feb. 19 and 21.

As with the first demo, the next two will be at 10 a.m. in the County Commission chambers downstairs in the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main, said Ellis County Clerk Donna Maskus, the county’s chief election officer.

Maskus announced the dates at the regular meeting Monday evening of the Ellis County Commission.

Voting machines from two other vendors will be demonstrated. At the first demo Feb. 5 about 30 people showed up to see voting machine equipment from Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software.

A new Kansas law this year means that Ellis County will need to replace its voting machines with an election process that allows a hand count of ballots, says Maskus.

The new law was passed in 2018 and it requires every county to do a post-election audit. The audit is a hand recount of paper ballots for at least one of the contested races on the ballot.

Ellis County has 69 voting machines serving its 10 polling sites. They are 12-year-old iVotronic touch-screen machines from Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software. The machines can’t produce a paper ballot of electronic voting as required by the state’s new audit process, Maskus said.