The Hays Police Department reported Tuesday night a man wanted in a Feb. 3 rape in Hays has been apprehended in Aurora, Colo.

Inmate records at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office show Carrasco is being held on a $50,000 bond for second degree kidnapping in addition to the charges from Ellis County.

Tre Miekale Carrasco, 23, has been charged in Ellis County District Court with two counts of rape and one count of aggravated assault. According to the complaint, he allegedly held a gun to the head or neck of an 19-year-old woman while he forced her to engage in sexual intercourse, telling her if she did not stop crying he would kill her.

He had been released from Hutchinson Correctional Facility just two days prior, after serving time time for a parole violation in Colorado last summer. Carrasco was on post-release supervision after serving a 100-month sentence for a 2011 rape conviction.

Carrasco was 16 at the time of that crime but tried as adult on charges of criminal sodomy, aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was also charged as a juvenile for aggravated burglary for incidents earlier that year.

In a 2013 plea deal, he was sentenced for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Watch HDNews.net for more information as it becomes available.

Updated 10:15 p.m. with background information.

Updated 10:47 a.m. with information from Arapahoe Sheriff's Office.