ABILENE — The Hays High girls basketball team dropped a 62-48 decision to a strong Abilene team, falling to 11-6 on the season.

The Indians trailed by four at the end of the third quarter before being outscored by 21-11 in the fourth.

Abilene had a big advantage at the foul line, going 28 of 46 from the stripe while Hays was 11 of 16.

Savannah Schneider led the Indians with 19 points while Brooke Denning added 12.

Abilene's Hannah Wiley scored a game-high 24 points for the Cowgirls, who improved to 15-2 on the season.

The Hays High boys fell 53-49 to Abilene, dropping to 9-9 on the season. The Indians led 46-39 after three quarters but were outscored 14-3 in the fourth quarter.

Hays High will play at Garden City on Friday. The games will be played at the Garden City Middle School due to a Class 6A wrestling regional being held at the high school.