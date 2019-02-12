A Hays man was sentenced to three and a half years of probation Monday after serving an additional 60 days in jail for violating a no-contact order with his victim.

Nicholas Kruse, 40, was sentenced to a total of 42 months probation Monday in Ellis County District Court for aggravated assault and reckless aggravated battery.

He was originally arrested on Sept. 12 after a woman reported to police her boyfriend was abusing her. He was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threat, domestic battery and criminal restraint.

Kruse was released on an own recognizance bond on Dec. 14 after entering the plea agreement. An order for no contact with the victim was still in place, but Kruse was arrested that night for violating the order.