A man charged in several October Hays house burglaries was sentenced Monday to a total of 74 months in prison.

Larry Shifflett pleaded guilty to felony attempted aggravated burglary, two felony charges of dwelling burglary and one charge of possession of methamphetamine. Two charges of dwelling burglary were dropped in a plea agreement.

In addition, he will pay restitution of about $6,500 to the victims of his burglary. The restitution might be shared with co-defendent in the crimes, Contessa Muncy, if she is convicted.

She is charged with aggravated burglary, dwelling burglary and possession of methamphetamine. Friday, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Arraignment will be in March.

The pair were arrested after a residential burglary was reported to Hays police on Oct. 19. Muncy was arrested in Hays while Shifflett was arrested after a pursuit in Ellworth County.