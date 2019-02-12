Sunflower production schools will be offered in three locations by the High Plains Sunflower Committee, Kansas Sunflower Commission and Kansas State University Research and Extension.

Topics to be covered include trial results of high yield dryland sunflowers, new innovations with sunflower production, weed control in sunflowers and industry updates in marketing.

The schools will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in Beloit, 9 to 11:30 a.m. in Hutchinson and 9 to 11:30 a.m. March 1 in Garden City.

Registration is required by Feb. 26 through local Extension offices or online at bit.ly/2GgYuHv.