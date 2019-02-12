A woman charged in several December burglaries and billfold thefts pleaded not guilty to all seven charges against her Monday in Ellis County District Court.

Alicia Brull, 29, was charged with attempted aggravated burglary, dwelling burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle and four counts of theft. Police arrested her Dec. 17 after she allegedly tried to break into a house in the 1300 block of East 27th. Court records say she realized someone was in the house and left.

In three of the theft charges, Brull allegedly stole purses and billfolds from shopping carts in several stores, taking $900 in cash along with contents such as credit or debit cards, keys and a cell phone.

If she’s convicted, the charges carry special sentencing due to Brull’s prior record.

In 2016, she pleaded to two charges of theft and possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to 12 months of probation. According to court records, she did two three-day “quick dips” in jail in 2017 for probation violations including alcohol and drug use and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was admitted to a Salina inpatient drug treatment program.

She successfully completed her probation in October.