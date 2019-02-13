A suspect in a Hays rape apprehended Thursday has charges pending against him in Colorado.

The Aurora Police Department located Tre Miekale Carrasco, 23, inside a stolen vehicle and arrested him on a warrant from Kansas, according to Officer Matthew Longshore, public relations officer of the Aurora Police.

Longshore said in an email to The Hays Daily News charges are pending and the investigation is still ongoing, so no further information is available.

Carrasco was arrested on five charges, according to information provided by the District Attorney’s Office for Arapahoe County. Records show he was arrested for kidnapping, robbery, trespass, and two counts of motor vehicle theft, all which allegedly occurred on Feb. 7.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court Thursday to hear the arrest charges. Prosecutors then have three days to return filing of charges to determine the official charges he will face, according to Vikki Migoya, director of communications for the Colorado 18th Judicial District.

Bond was set at $50,000, but Carrasco remains in the Arapahoe County Detention Center. Migoya said in an email Wednesday afternoon no extradition request had been filed.

The Aurora PD is working with the Hays Police Department, Longshore said.

Carrasco has been charged in Ellis County District Court with two counts of rape and one count of aggravated assault. According to the complaint, on Feb. 3, he allegedly held a gun to the head or neck of a 19-year-old woman while he forced her to engage in sexual intercourse, telling her if she did not stop crying he would kill her.

He had been released from Hutchinson Correctional Facility just two days prior, after serving time for a parole violation in Colorado last summer. Carrasco was on post-release supervision after serving a 100-month sentence for a 2011 rape conviction.

Carrasco was 16 at the time of that crime but tried as an adult on charges of criminal sodomy, aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was also charged as a juvenile for aggravated burglary for incidents earlier that year.

In a 2013 plea deal, he was sentenced for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Updated 4:30 p.m. with information from the District Attorney's office.