GREAT BEND — The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls basketball team pushed its winning streak to six games with a 59-49 win at Great Bend on Tuesday.

The Monarchs improved to 13-4 on the season while Great Bend dropped to 1-17 on the season.

The TMP boys took a 60-40 loss to the Panthers. The Monarch boys fell to 9-9 on the season while Great Bend improved to 6-12.

The TMP boys and girls will play at Stockton on Friday.