Mason R. Ruder, Hays, is the first candidate to file for the Hays City Commission, which has three seats up for grabs in November.

Ruder, an environmental associate in the Ellis County Environmental Office, filed Monday with the Ellis County Clerk’s Office, as required by law.

“Party doesn’t matter for the city or school elections,” said County Clerk Donna Maskus, the county’s chief election officer. “Those are nonpartisan positions.”

The deadline for filing is noon, June 3. There is a $20 filing fee.

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Hays City Clerk Brenda Kitchen said the three City Commissioners whose seats expire in 2019 and are on the ballot are: James Meier and Henry Schwaller IV, each of whom is serving a four-year term, and Ron Mellick, who was appointed in June 2018 to finish out the two-year term of Chris Dinkel. Dinkel resigned his seat to pursue law school.

New commissioners take office in January 2020, Kitchen said.