Special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Russell man on Thursday for his alleged involvement with child pornography, according to a press release from the KBI.

The release said that at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth D. Herd, 54, Russell, was arrested at his place of employment in Hays. Herd was arrested for transportation of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Lyons.

The arrest follows a Jan. 30 federal grand jury indictment for the child pornography related offenses. After his arrest, Herd was transported to Wichita where he was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

The United States Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.