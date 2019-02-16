Today, the Vatican announced that former Archbishop Theodore McCarrick has been dismissed from the clerical state. This type of dismissal is specifically known as laicization, a scenario in which a member of the clergy, through the use of the Church’s legal apparatus, is not permitted to act as a priest. He will no longer be permitted to celebrate the sacraments or exercise sacred ministry in the Church.

Last summer, Pope Francis asked that McCarrick live a life of prayer and penance until a thorough investigation of allegations against him took place. He took residence at St. Fidelis Friary in Victoria beginning Sept. 28, 2018. McCarrick will continue to reside at the St. Fidelis Friary in Victoria until a decision of permanent residence is finalized.

Bishop Gerald L. Vincke, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Salina, said he hopes that this decision may help bring healing to all affected by sexual abuse and those hurt by this scandal.

He also expresses his gratitude to the Capuchins at St. Fidelis Friary for their charity and compassion shown to all who seek refuge in the Church, as well as the remarkable people of Victoria for their mercy in this difficult situation.