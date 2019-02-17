The first time Kansas State faced West Virginia, desperation was the order of the day.

At 0-2 in the Big 12, it was do or die for the Wildcats.

As they prepare for the second go-round with the Mountaineers, this time in Morgantown, W.Va., the prevailing sense is more one of urgency.

A home loss to Iowa State on Saturday ended the Wildcats’ nine-game conference winning streak but still left them alone atop the Big 12 standings, albeit with no more margin for error.

Tipoff for Saturday’s Big Monday matchup with the last-place Mountaineers is scheduled for 8 p.m. at WVU Coliseum.

“We’re still in first place,” K-State senior guard Barry Brown said following the 78-64 loss to Iowa State and just hours before the Wildcats boarded a plane for West Virginia. “A tough loss, (but) we can’t let it sulk. Today is the last day we’ve got to think about it. We play in about 48 hours, so we’ve just got to let (the team) know that we’re fine — just come together and play hard.”

Complicating matters for the Wildcats is the uncertainty over all-conference forward Dean Wade’s status after another foot injury limited him to 11 second-half minutes against Iowa State. Wade missed six games earlier this season with a partially torn tendon in his foot, though K-State coach Bruce Weber indicated that the two were not related.

“They said it’s not structural — it’s some soft tissue,” Weber said. “All we can do is hope and pray for him. I don’t know if he’ll (play) Monday, but hopefully by next week.”

The Wildcats also are without sixth man Cartier Diarra, who recently had surgery on a broken finger. The good news is that their next two opponents — West Virginia and Oklahoma State at home on Saturday — are tied for last place in the Big 12.

K-State is 19-6 overall and 9-3 in the conference, a half-game ahead of Kansas and Texas Tech (both 9-4) and a full game in front of Iowa State (8-4).

West Virginia (10-15, 2-10) is missing its top three scorers for the season, with injuries to Sagaba Konate and James Bolden and the dismissal from the team of Esa Ahmad. But Brown, who led K-State with 23 points against Iowa State, said the Wildcats aren’t taking anything for granted.

“West Virginia’s a really good team,” Brown said. “We haven’t won there yet, they’ll have a great crowd, (but) we’re still in first.

“It’s going to be another tough atmosphere to play in, but we’re experienced and we should go in there with the right mindset and try to win a game.”

Much as he hated to see the conference streak end, Weber was ready to turn the page.

“I don’t want to lose, but it is what it is,” he said. “Now do we have the discipline to carry it through, the leadership to come back and get ready on a short turnaround and make the longest trip of the year?

“This is a true test of character on Monday night. You can’t let one loss be a bad week, and that’s the most important for us.”

NO. 18 KANSAS STATE AT WEST VIRGINIA

Tipoff: 8 p.m. Monday, WVU Coliseum (14,000), Morgantown, W.Va.

Records: Kansas State 19-6 (9-3 Big 12), West Virginia 10-15 (2-10).

TV/Radio: ESPN/WIBW (580).

Next: Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan.

PROJECTED STARTERS

NO. 18 KANSAS STATE (17-5, 7-2)

P Player ... Ht. ... Cl. ... Pts. ... Reb.

F Makol Mawien ... 6-9 ... Jr. ... 6.6 ... 4.4

G Mike McGuirl ... 6-2 ... So. ... 3.5 ... 1.4

G Kamau Stokes ... 6-0 ... Sr. ... 10.2 ... 3.3*

G Barry Brown ... 6-3 ... Sr. ... 15.7 ... 4.2

G Xavier Sneed ... 6-5 ... Jr. ... 10.0 ... 5.6

WEST VIRGINIA (14-10, 6-5)

P Player ... Ht. ... Cl. ... Pts. ... Reb.

F Derek Culver... 6-10 ... Fr. ... 11.5 ... 8.9

F Emmitt Matthews ... 6-7 ... Fr. ... 2.9 ... 1.9

F Lamont West ... 6-8 ... Jr. ... 9.9 ... 3.8

G Brandon Knapper ... 6-0 ... Fr. ... 5.3 ... 1.7

G Jermaine Haley ... 6-7 ... Jr. ... 3.6 ... 3.0

* — Assists