CONWAY, Ark. – Fort Hays State was shutout twice on Sunday in Arkansas, falling 4-0 to Rogers State and 8-0 to Washburn. The Tigers finished the weekend 2-2 overall and moved to 5-4 overall on the season.

Rogers State 4, Fort Hays State 0

Fort Hays State and Rogers State played to a scoreless tie through three innings until a throwing error in the fourth inning proved to be a costly mistake. On a sacrifice bunt attempt back toward Tiger pitcher Michaelanne Nelson, her throw went wide of first and put runners on second and third with no outs. Another sacrifice bunt plated the Hillcats' first run of the game and it was enough behind a strong pitching effort from Andrea Morales.

Morales turned in a dominant effort in the pitching circle for RSU, allowing just one hit and one walk in a 12-strikeout complete game. Grace Philop was the only Tiger who reached base against Morales, drawing a walk in the first inning and breaking up a no-hit bid with a single in the fourth.

Nelson flirted with danger throughout the game and it was too much to hold off in the fifth. After escaping a bases loaded jam in the first and allowing just one run in the fourth before loading the bases, the Hillcats broke through with two runs on a bases loaded situation in the fifth. Nelson threw 5.0 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with four strikeouts. Her seven walks allowed created a lot of traffic on the bases, yet she was fortunate to escape danger in several high-leverage situations. Sierra Rodriguez took the circle in the sixth and allowed a solo home run, which created the final margin of 4-0. Nelson took the loss and she is now 2-2 on the season.

Washburn 8, Fort Hays State 0

Washburn put the nightcap away quickly with a run in the first, two in the second, and then five in the third. Once again, the Tigers did not provide much resistance offensively, scratching out three hits against Washburn starter Raegen Hamm. Grace Philop, Sara Breckbill, and Jeni Mohr all recorded singles.

Hailey Chapman struggled in the pitching circle, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in just 2.0 innings of work. She did not record an out in the third, allowing three consecutive hits to open the inning. Megan Jamison relieved for 2.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout. Chapman moved to 2-2 on the season with the loss.

Hamm earned the win in 4.0 innings of work. She turned the ball over to Bailey Zuniga for the final inning.

The Tigers have Central Christian (Kan.) up next on the schedule on Tuesday (Feb. 19), but those games could be in jeopardy due to weather and conditions in Hays.