On Saturday, the Courtney-Spalding Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution presented Evie Gruenbacher, Quinter High School, with a $100 scholarship for winning the essay portion of the Chapter’s DAR Good Citizen contest. Gruenbacher also received a DAR Good Citizen lapel pin, presented by special guest, Ann Blessing, Russell, the 1969 Courtney-Spalding DAR Good Citizen scholarship recipient.

Invitations to participate in this contest were extended to 12 area high schools with six schools submitting entries. Each of these schools selected one senior, based upon their qualities of dependability, leadership and patriotism, as their Good Citizen. Other area students selected as their schools’ 2018-2019 DAR Good Citizen are: Cameryn Kinderknecht, Ellis High School; Cordelia Isbell, Hays High School; Alysson Foos, Ness City High School; Leanne Rack, Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, Hays; and Marteah Morgan, Western Plains High School, Ransom.