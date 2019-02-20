A man wanted in a Hays rape has been formally charged in Colorado, where he was apprehended last week.

A March 12 preliminary hearing has been set for Tre Miekale Carrasco, 23, in Arapahoe County District Court on eight charges, seven of them felonies, after he was arrested in Aurora, Colo., on Feb. 12.

Carrasco appeared in court Tuesday morning to hear the charges against him — felony charges of kidnapping, robbery, attempting to influence a public servant, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of trespass; and one traffic offense of driving without a license, according to court documents.

Carrasco is in custody in the Arapahoe County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Carrasco has been charged in Ellis County District Court with two counts of rape and one count of aggravated assault on Feb. 3. He had been released from Hutchinson Correctional Facility two days before after a conviction in 2013 on charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

.