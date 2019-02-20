The Fort Hays State women's basketball team picked up a pair of double-digit home wins last week, and as a result maintained its position in the top five in both Division II national polls released Tuesday (Feb. 19). The Tigers are again ranked fourth in the WBCA Coaches Poll while they hold steady at No. 3 in the D2SIDA Media Poll.

The Tigers are just 11 points behind Indiana (Pa.) for third place in the coaches poll while sitting 16 points clear of the Crimson Hawks in the media poll.

In the 14 sets of rankings released so far this season, the Tigers have been listed in the top five six times in the coaches poll and nine times in the media ranks.

The Tigers are the lone MIAA program represented in both Top 25 lists, with Central Missouri sitting 24th in the coaches poll and Emporia State ranked 22nd according to the media.

The Tigers are 8-1 all-time as the fourth-ranked team in the coaches poll. Two wins would give FHSU more wins at No. 4 than any other position in the coaches poll (9-1 when ranked fifth).

Fort Hays State looks to complete a season sweep of Central Oklahoma when the Tigers and Bronchos battle at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 21) in Edmond, Okla.